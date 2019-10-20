REVEALED: Final divisional boundaries announced by ECQ

THE state government has confirmed the council divisional boundaries that will see Ipswich City Council ratepayers represented by a mayor and eight councillors after the March 2020 local government elections.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello, who will leave his current role after the elections, welcomed the final determination of the Local Government Change Commission.

"The commission has determined Ipswich should be divided into four multi-member divisions with two councillors representing each division,” he said.

"The boundaries have been drawn and everyone knows where they stand now. In my view, it is time for those people in the Ipswich community who are seriously considering putting their name into the ring to finalise whether they do want to represent this proud city.”

The commission received a number of submissions into the proposed changes and seriously considered all suggestions, but went with the options proposed from its initial review and report in July.

The almost 50,000 voters in Ipswich were contacted by the commission via email, with 79 comments received.

"The Change Commission determined that while both single-member and multi-member divisions provide the community-specific representation that is important to Ipswich residents, multi-member divisions are more likely to meet all the criteria,” Mr Chemello said.

"The Change Commission also noted that multi-member divisions provide greater scope to have more councillors representing rural areas within the council area, offering the opportunity for more inclusive representation and engagement with the community.

It also recommended council conduct a mid-term review and community consultation in 2022 to gauge residents' experiences and satisfaction with the multi-member arrangement and divisional boundaries ahead of the 2024 local government elections.

The final determination report is available at ecq.qld.gov.au