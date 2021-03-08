Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.
Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.
Business

REVEALED: Fast food chain applies for new store at Plainland

Ali Kuchel
8th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Major food retailer Red Rooster is awaiting council’s green light to begin construction at the newly developed Plainland petrol station.

Retailer Red Rooster lodged a development application on WHEN with council to construct a dine-in and drive-through facility at Echidna drive at Plainland.

In a report prepared by Precinct Urban Planning, two refreshment services will be constructed at Echidna drive – one specified as Red Rooster.

Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.
Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.

It’s expected the Red Rooster facility will be single story, provide queuing for eight cars and two waiting bays.

The eatery will include indoor dining, amenities, kitchen/back-of-house facilities, alfresco seating area and refuse storage area.

Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.
Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.

The development application describes the building as contemporary, built with high-quality materials including FC cladding, energy efficient glazed windows, steel mesh screening with sleet roof sheeting and aluminium framed glass windows and doors.

With the drive-through area, the Red Rooster building will occupy 235m2 to a height of 5.1m – which includes a “blade tower” for signage, extending to 7.1m.

Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.
Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.

The new refreshment and refuelling site will have 103 carparking spaces to service the centre, but it doesn’t include future developments for the facility.

Red Rooster has been contacted for comment.

local business lockyer development plainland development red rooster
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic halts after caravan bursts into flames

        Premium Content Traffic halts after caravan bursts into flames

        News A caravan burst into flames on the side of a busy motorway

        Club culture, teen talent, ‘Mr P’ lift Hornets into final

        Premium Content Club culture, teen talent, ‘Mr P’ lift Hornets into final

        Cricket Experienced Ipswich coach thrives on bringing young cricketers into higher level...

        $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        Premium Content $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        News Top five worst speed camera spots pull in $19m in fines

        Thanks Ipswich for supporting the gala game with pride

        Premium Content Thanks Ipswich for supporting the gala game with pride

        Rugby League Wonderful turnout to watch players strengthen bonds in city through rugby league...