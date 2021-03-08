REVEALED: Fast food chain applies for new store at Plainland

Major food retailer Red Rooster is awaiting council’s green light to begin construction at the newly developed Plainland petrol station.

Retailer Red Rooster lodged a development application on WHEN with council to construct a dine-in and drive-through facility at Echidna drive at Plainland.

In a report prepared by Precinct Urban Planning, two refreshment services will be constructed at Echidna drive – one specified as Red Rooster.

Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.

It’s expected the Red Rooster facility will be single story, provide queuing for eight cars and two waiting bays.

The eatery will include indoor dining, amenities, kitchen/back-of-house facilities, alfresco seating area and refuse storage area.

Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.

The development application describes the building as contemporary, built with high-quality materials including FC cladding, energy efficient glazed windows, steel mesh screening with sleet roof sheeting and aluminium framed glass windows and doors.

With the drive-through area, the Red Rooster building will occupy 235m2 to a height of 5.1m – which includes a “blade tower” for signage, extending to 7.1m.

Red Rooster has lodged a development application at Plainland.

The new refreshment and refuelling site will have 103 carparking spaces to service the centre, but it doesn’t include future developments for the facility.

Red Rooster has been contacted for comment.