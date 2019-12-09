REVEALED: Exciting facilities at new $70 million high school

A HIGH tech design lab and a huge multipurpose sport centre are some of the exciting facilities students will get to use when a new $70 million high school opens next year.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College will welcome Year 7 and 8 students in 2020 and is expecting between 125-150 kids on the first day of term.

A orientation day was held on Friday to welcome students and parents on to the campus, which is still being constructed.

The school will be staffed by seven teachers and four heads of department, who will all have part teaching roles.

Foundation principal Brendan Krueger said he was excited for that first bell to ring next year.

“We’ll have a dedicated design lab,” he said.

“We’ve already spent in excess of $100,000 on some technological equipment, not just robotics, but computer controlled machinery.

‘We’ve got a couple of laser cutters and CNC (computer numerical control) cutters.

“Our workshops have all been equipped out with some of the latest equipment and technology as well.

“The multipurpose sport centre is really, really exciting. It’s a double indoor basketball court with a massive stage, which is 20m long and fully equipped.

“There’s three external courts on top of that and then carparks for about 180 or 200 people in a double-storey underground car park.”

Ripley Valley State Secondary College principal Brendan Krueger. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The majority of classrooms are expected to be airconditioned for the first term, with remaining classrooms completed at a later date.

Every student at the school will be equipped with a laptop.

“It’s going to be historic moment; the opening of a new school in Ipswich,” Mr Krueger said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, it’s a new start for a lot of students to really achieve and do well.

“That’s reflected in our motto … achieving excellence together.

“Parents, staff, students and the community, we want to work together to achieve those great results.”

Natasha Blaine’s daughter Isabella will start in Year 7 next year.

“Being at a smaller school means a lot more interaction (with teachers) so they can take on board what her learning capabilities are,” she said.

“It’s a new school, a new community and a new start for her.

“It’s exciting but nerve wracking at the same time.”