REVEALED: The postcodes to get a tax break after TC Debbie

Campbell Gellie
| 11th Apr 2017 12:26 PM Updated: 2:01 PM
Nobody wants to think about tax after Cyclone Debbie so the ATO has given Mackay people a month off.
Nobody wants to think about tax after Cyclone Debbie so the ATO has given Mackay people a month off.

THE last thing most people want to think about is tax, and that's all the time, let alone when they are cleaning up after Cyclone Debbie.

That's why the Australian Taxation Office is giving people and businesses in certain postcode areas a break.

This break comes in the form of fast-tracked refunds, additional time to lodge income tax returns and suspended payment requirements for people with debts until May.

The ATO might also be able to release taxpayers from some or all of their debt if paying their tax debt would cause serious hardship.

"The ATO can also help reconstruct tax records where documents have been destroyed," the department said.

Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan said taxpayers did not need to apply for a deferral or a faster refund.

"If your business or residential address is on one of the identified affected postcodes it will happen automatically," he said.

"People outside of the identified postcodes that have been impacted by the disaster are still able to contact us for assistance on 1800806218."

The postcodes:

Gold Coast City

4207, 4208, 4209, 4210, 4211, 4212, 4213, 4214, 4215, 4216, 4217, 4218, 4220, 4221, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4228

Lismore City Council

2471, 2472, 2477, 2480

Logan City

4119, 4123, 4124, 4125, 4127, 4128, 4129, 4130, 4131, 4132, 4133, 4205, 4207, 4270, 4280, 4285

Mackay Regional Council

4737, 4738, 4740, 4741, 4750, 4751, 4753, 4754, 4756, 4757, 4798, 4799, 4800

Scenic Rim Regional Council

4211, 4270, 4272, 4275, 4285, 4287, 4305, 4306, 4307, 4309, 4310, 4340

Tweed Council

2483, 2484, 2485, 2486, 2487, 2488, 2489, 2490

Whitsunday Regional Council

4741, 4800, 4801, 4802, 4803, 4804, 4805

More breaks available: 

Disaster Recovery Payment

The Disaster Recovery Payment (DRP) provides one-off financial assistance to eligible Australians adversely affected by the tropical cyclone.

The rate of DRP is $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child. Claims for this payment can be lodged with the Department of Human Services (Centrelink) for a period up to six months.

DRP is available for people who have been seriously injured, who have lost their homes or whose homes have been directly damaged, or the immediate family members of a person who has been killed, as a direct result of the tropical cyclone.

You have until 30 September 2017 to lodge a claim for DRP in the Whitsunday local government area.

You have until 4 October 2017 to lodge a claim for DRP in the Gold Coast City, Logan, Mackay and Scenic Rim local government areas.

For more information on eligibility, visit the Department of Human Services (Centrelink) website or contact the Australian Government Information Hotline on 180 22 66 for claims for assistance.
 

Disaster Recovery Allowance

The Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) provides income support payments to employees, primary producers and sole traders who can demonstrate they have experienced a loss of income as a direct result of the tropical cyclone.

DRA provides fortnightly payments for up to 13 weeks equivalent to the applicable rate of Newstart or Youth Allowance, depending on the person's circumstances.

DRA is available to Australian residents who are sixteen years and older.

DRA is not available to those already receiving another income support payment or pension such as the Age Pension, Newstart Allowance or Service Pension.

You have until 30 September 2017 to lodge a claim for DRA in the Whitsunday local government area.

You have until 4 October 2017 to lodge a claim for DRA in the Gold Coast City, Logan, Mackay and Scenic Rim local government areas.

For more information on eligibility, visit the Department of Human Services​ (Centrelink) website or contact the Australian Government Information Hotline on 180 22 66 for claims for assistance.

Topics:  cyclone debbie mackay money regional council tax

