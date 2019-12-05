LIST: 10+ events to keep you busy this week

There are a myriad of Christmas-themed events happening this week.

Friday, December 6

QPS Foodbank

Only one day remains to contribute to your local police station's Foodbank Drive.

Help support those going hungry this holiday season by contributing non-perishable food items to the drive.

Donations close on Friday.

Artist of the Month

The Kilcoy Courthouse Art Gallery has unveiled its latest Artist of the Month exhibition.

This time the gallery isn't showcasing just one artist, but will be featuring a range of works from members of the Kilcoy Art Society, Inc.

The gallery is open from 9am to 1pm, from Thursday to Monday.

Coominya Public Hall End of Year Disco

Celebrate the end of 2019 early at the Coominya Public Hall this Friday afternoon.

Settle in for a family-friendly night of music, dancing and fun, with food and drinks available throughout the evening.

Entry only costs $2, and the event goes from 5pm to 7:30pm.

Stockyard Creek Community Hall Christmas BBQ

Come and celebrate with fellow community members, neighbours and friends from 6:30pm this Friday for a festive celebration.

Great food, fun raffles, and plenty more will be on offer.

Students from Flagstone Creek School will be putting on a performance for attendees, and Santa himself will be passing through to hand out lollies to the kids.

Saturday, December 7

Annual Kilcoy Christmas Carnival

Prepare for the biggest year yet of festive fun on William Street this Saturday.

This year's event will feature free rides, food trucks, street performances, market stalls, live entertainment and plenty more to keep visitors of all ages busy.

The event goes from 5pm to 9pm.

Protest Bike Ride

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association is planning a bike ride from Fernvale to Diamentina Boulevard and back this weekend to celebrate their love for that part of the rail trail.

The effort is being made in protest of plan being considered by Somerset and Ipswich council to concrete the Fernvale to Ipswich section of the rail trail.

The ride starts at 6am, and runners, walkers, and horse riders are welcome to take part at their own pace.

Sunday, December 8

Fernvale Markets

The beloved Fernvale markets are on again this Sunday.

Make your way down to the Fernvale State School grounds and peruse the stalls.

The markets run from 6am to 12pm, and all proceeds go towards the Fernvale State School P&C Association, for the students and improving the school.

Jammin' In Esk

Head on over to the Esk Civic Centre this Sunday for a showcase of live music from throughout the region.

Walk up acts are welcome from singers, musicians, and bands are all welcome.

This month's event runs from midday to 4pm.

Monday, December 9

Wreath Making

Somerset Regional Council is kicking off its program of school holiday activities with a free Wreath-Making session for visitors of all ages.

The activity goes from 3:15pm to 4:15pm on Monday afternoon at the Lowood Library.

To book your place, call (07) 5425 9104.

Tuesday, December 10

Christmas Towers

Visitors of all ages are invited to put their creative talents to the test, constructing Christmas towers at the Lowood Library on Thursday afternoon.

The free session runs from 3:15pm to 4:15pm

Bookings are essential, so contact (07) 5425 9104 to register your interest.

Author Talk

Writer Gwyneth Jane Page will be holding a presentation about self-publishing at the Laidley library on Tuesday.

She will be sharing some tips about the pitfalls to avoid when self-publishing and knowledge for new authors on ISBN's, book designs and printing at reasonable costs.

Signed books will be available for purchase at the event.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday afternoon, from 2pm to 4pm.