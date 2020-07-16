Menu
JUST THE BEGINNING: Detailed plans for Plainland Bunnings. Photo: Supplied
Business

REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

Ali Kuchel
16th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
DETAILED plans have emerged for Plainland’s long-awaited Bunnings Warehouse.

After receiving the initial application for the warehouse giant on in October, 2019, council today approved an application for material change.

It was also approved for Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s CEO to enter an infrastructure agreement with the developer for a three-year infrastructure repayment agreement.

The repayments total $555,073.90.

The development approval for material change of use comes after Bunnings halted development on its Plainland site earlier in March.

Carpark plans for Bunnings Plainland.
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council was set to decide on the first permit for the development, but a last-minute request by the developer meant councillors would have to wait to approve or deny the project.

The Bunnings facility will be built at Plainland Crossing, on land spanning 5.123 hectares.

It will be built on vacant land bordering Endeavour Way, Burdekin St, Gehrke Road the Warrego Highway.

Graphic designs detailing the outside of the proposed Plainland Bunnings.
The document presented at the council meeting outlined the development plans, including how many carparks would be built and sketches of the precinct.

The plans detail 182 carparking spaces, 80 of which are for staff, 10 motorbike spaces and four catering to cars with trailers.

It also detailed entrance to the site would not be available from the Warrego Highway, as it is a state-controlled road.

Plans for Bunnings at Plainland have been detailed, including the carpark and store set up.
Councillor Rick Vella said the development and the infrastructure fee payment plan were in line with COVID-19 outcomes.

“Certainly, a business this size will be a catalyst to the Plainland area,” Cr Vella said.

“This sort of development will have a negative impact on smaller businesses, I certainly acknowledge that.

“But we’re not in a position to hold back growth. I feel for those small businesses, but a development like this has to occur.”

LOCAL NEWS: Budget: What your rate bill will look like this year

