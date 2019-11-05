REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

Total criminal offences recorded in Somerset between October 31, 2018, and October 31, 2019

AN ONLINE crime map has offered an unnerving insight into criminal activities in the Somerset Region.

The map uses official data from the Queensland Police Service, and the information can be broken down by type of crime, suburb, time period, and QPS area.

Between November 5, 2018, and the same date in 2019, a whopping 1648 offences have been reported throughout the Somerset Region.

Most criminal activity was recorded on a Friday, with 285 incidents in total, followed by Saturdays with 274, and Sundays with 245 offences.

On each of the days, afternoons and evenings were the most common times for crimes, with the majority of incidents taking place between 2pm and 10pm.

Tuesdays had the lowest crime rate, with only 172 offences being recorded.

The most common crimes were thefts, with a total of 347, followed by traffic offences at 328, and drug offences at 323.

Property damage took fourth place, at 154 incidents, and unlawful entry was the fifth most common, at 133.

CRIME MAP: A total of 766 offences were recorded in the Lowood QPS area in the past twelve months.

In an unfortunate reinforcement of negative stereotypes about the area, the Lowood QPS Division have had to contend with the highest number of crimes, with a total of 766 offences recorded in the past 12 months.

The Kilcoy QPS area had the next highest crime rate, with 304 recorded offences, while the Esk station has 289 incidents listed.

Toogoolawah experienced the next lowest crime rate, with 107 offences occurring.

It was the Moore station which recorded the smallest number of crimes, at just 74.

Closer, more populated areas are more attractive to criminals, which accounts for the differing statistics.