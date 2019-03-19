Menu
Ipswich CEO David Farmer.
Ipswich CEO David Farmer.
REVEALED: Council's transformation costs ratepayers $1.5m

Hayden Johnson
19th Mar 2019 12:08 AM
THE implementation of 18 projects to improve the culture and conduct of Ipswich City Council in the wake of last year's dismissal will cost ratepayers $1.5million.

According to the entity's budget review, the council's net surplus will grow $5.8million to $113.6million.

The cash boost will largely come from higher than predicted revenue and fees.

A $3.5million tax and dividend payment from Queensland Urban Utilities, $469,000 from Ti-Tree Bio Energy and $216,000 in Work Cover reimbursements were the largest contributors to the cash flow.

While the revenue has grown, the council's operating expenses have been forecast to increase by about $338,000.

Additional costs in the People and Culture branch, relating to the staff culture survey, management services and psychological well-being support, cost an extra $211,000.

According to the report, savings have been found across various departments to fund some of the estimated staff and consultancy costs to support the council's 18 Transformational Projects.

Despite this, initial estimates forecast an extra $1.5million is needed this financial year to fund the projects.

The budget for councillors wages and related expenditure has been transferred to a different expense category to fund the costs for the interim administrator and Interim Management Committee.

The council's overall capital budget has decreased by $55.2million, largely due to the timing of the CBD redevelopment and the interruptions to the delivery of the capital program due to regulatory approvals, service relocations and contractual delays.

The CBD redevelopment project team have also reassessed the timeframes for the project.

About $21.5million will be expended in the 2018-2019 financial year according to the revised numbers.

This compared to an original budget of $70.2million.

