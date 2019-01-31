REVEALED: Council releases details on boundary survey

FIVE models will be presented to the community in a survey about the make-up of Ipswich City Council.

The council ask the community to look at five models of representation before asking the State Government to set something in stone for 2020 and beyond.

Whatever option is favoured for councillors, voters will still be picking their mayor by a popular vote across the local government area.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said in early March 2019 the council would launch a month of community consultation and engagement to seek residents' views on their preferred local government electoral structure model.

"Council has conducted a review of the current electoral structure and believes that it does not comply with the principles noted in the Local Government Act," he said.

"By March 1 2019, I am obligated under the Local Government Act to advise the Minister of council's desire for a formal review by the state's Boundaries Commission."

Mr Chemello said a comprehensive discussion paper will be released, which provides an overview on the current divisional structure as well as five models for consideration, with advantages and disadvantages noted for each.

"The community will be asked to share their views and preferences via an online survey," he said.

All council community offices and libraries, as well as the customer service centre and administration centre, will be able to provide access to iPads and hard copies of the survey for residents without access to the internet.

