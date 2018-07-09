REVEALED: Council paid developer millions in CBD deal

THE council paid a previous CBD developer nearly $8 million when it severed its contract, the QT can reveal.

Ipswich City Council decided to cut ties with developer epc. Pacific in January, two years after engaging the company to carry out the $150 million redevelopment of the city centre.

The council declined to specify the amount saying "matters relating to the transaction between Ipswich City Council, Ipswich City Properties and epc.Pacific were commercial in confidence".

The QT has viewed documents showing $7.7 million was paid to epc.Pacific.

That covered the costs and expenses incurred by the developer in preparing design plans, organising tenders and coordinating consultants, the council said.

The decision to terminate the contract came after councillors voted to alter the long-term plan for the new administration building.

Instead of leasing the office space out, the councillors voted to maintain ownership of the building saying it would cost ratepayers less in the long run.

A spokesperson for the council said the settlement amount was reviewed by external consultants including justification of costs claimed, and was considered "reasonable".

"Council obtained ownership of all plans, intellectual property, construction tenders, warranties and approvals received by epc.Pacific," the spokesperson said.

According to the council meeting minutes, Councillor Cheryl Bromage abstained from voting on the matter.

The QT has contacted Councillor Bromage to ask why.

At the time, Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke questioned how there could have been a complete turnaround on advice from senior officers, regarding the benefits of leasing or owning the building.

"Although in the long-term, in my heart I always felt it was better to own the building rather than lease it," he said.