SRC Mayor Graeme Lehmann with new CEA Andrew Johnson on his long service, who celebrated ten years of service to the council last year
REVEALED: Council appoints new CEO after shock resignation

Nathan Greaves
26th Sep 2019 9:32 AM
SOMERSET Regional Council have officially announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Current Director of Operations Andrew Johnson will be stepping into the role on Tuesday, December 10, taking over from Acting CEO Bob Holmes.

The appointment was confirmed at a special meeting of council on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson joined Somerset Regional Council as Works Manager in November 2008, becoming Director Operations in January 2018.

The news comes two months after the former CEO Jason Bradshaw, stepped down unexpectedly.

SRC Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Mr Bradshaw resigned for 'personal reasons'.

