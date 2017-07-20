REVEALED: Cockfighting ring discovered in Scenic Rim

Inspectors yesterday executed 11 warrants at properties throughout the state in relation to cockfighting.

RSPCA Queensland inspectors have raided a property west of Ipswich in a state-wide operation into illegal cockfighting.

Inspectors on Wednesday executed 11 warrants at properties throughout Queensland in relation to cockfighting including one at Munbilla in the Scenic Rim.

The RSPCA have discovered a number of properties where illegal cockfighting is being conducted.

The operation was the result of a major investigation into cockfights and cock birds being imported and exported for the purpose of fighting.

RSPCA inspectors located and seized 186 fowl and numerous cockfighting paraphernalia, including prohibited spurs which are attached to birds during fights.

"The investigation is ongoing," RSPCA Qld Chief Inspector Daniel Young said.

"We'd urge anyone who has any information to come forward."

The properties raided were in Cairns, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, north Brisbane, South Brisbane, west of Ipswich.