REVEALED: City cafe is No 1 in Ipswich

YOU voted and the results are in!

When we asked our readers where's the best cafe in Ipswich we got plenty of nominations and recommendations.

In the end there was no catching Seed Coffee with the business taking out 34 per cent of the vote.

Situated on 17 Limestreet at The Boulevard in Ipswich's CBD, the cafe opened in 2013 and offers coffees, breakfasts, sweet treats and lunches.

Ipswich-born Tamara Haworth, who's owned the business going on three years, was delighted with the news.

"That's awesome, fantastic," she said. "Thank you so much to all our fans who voted in the poll."

Tamara took ownership of the cafe in 2016 after managing it for a year.

"When the original owner decided to sell I saw the potential and decided to buy.

"Ever since then we've been on the up.

"Business is really, really good. We're contiuing to grow.

"Good press in the paper and being number one with Beanhunter in 2016 and 2017 has also helped," she added.

What does she put the company's success and popularity down to?

"We put a lot of love into everything we do, especially our coffee.

"We know our regulars and how they like things, and it's all really about keeping things consistent, it's our job to make sure that the coffee you get tomorrow is as good as the one you got today," she said.

According to Tamara the most popular dish on the menu is the eggs benedict with baby spinach and creamy Hollandaise sauce.

"We're also know for our sweet treats and my personal favourite is the raw peanut butter slice.

"It's gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free."

Seed Coffee is open from 7am serving meals that are available until 2pm.

Rave reviews for Tamara and Co

HERE are a few of the best comments from Facebook:

Maddie Hamilton - "Number 1 coffee in Ipswich! I love stopping in and getting a coffee and a healthy snack! The girls are so lovely and make the experience so much more enjoyable!"

Irene Mc - "Thoroughly enjoying Seed Coffee, they have spoilt my home brew."

Shane Crossley - "Great service, great coffee, great food! I'll be back for sure!"

Krissy Yarrow - "Seed coffee cafe! AMAZING."

Greg Ziebell - "Seed cafe best coffee and very friendly."

Cherie Baker - "Tamara and the girls are a blessing. Running a business, family and what life throws at you can be testing at times. I love coming into Seed to always receive great customer service, amazing coffee and the tastiest food. This place is my Zen. I love you girls."

Melissa Renee Yarrow - "Only Seed Coffee. The very best."

Rhyss Schofield - "Thanks Tamara for the coffee pick me up. Coffee is awesome with a smooth and silky finish!"

Gillian Chant - "Beautiful coffee and super delicious muffin! Warm, friendly and attentive service too. I'm glad I checked it out."