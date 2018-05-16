REVEALED: Council contractor charged by CCC linked to ex-CEO

Claude Walker, left, with former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff, right.

Claude Walker, left, with former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff, right. Contributed

A PROFESSIONAL consultant linked to Ipswich City Council's former chief executive Carl Wulff has been charged with official corruption by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The CCC alleges Claude Walker, 60, provided corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council during 2012 and 2013.

Charges against Mr Walker, a Victorian man, relate to those laid against Mr Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge in April.

The CCC alleges the couple received a total of 20 separate corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for the council during 2012 and 2013.

Both intend to fight the charges.

Mr Walker was charged and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 13.

He is the managing director and founder of Professional Consulting Group and managing director of UCMS Partnerships - now Aegis Services Australia.

According to his CV, Mr Walker undertook a commercial feasibility study "aimed at leveraging the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct".

Claude Walker. Contributed

He was also involved in a partnership to create Australia's first dedicated Local Government shared services entity - Queensland Partnerships Group.

Former mayor Paul Pisasale provided an online testimonial for Mr Walker's service through the Professional Consulting Group.

"Through your efforts in formalising and managing the very important relationship with all stakeholders involved, council received in excess of $100m in funding for the Cyclone Yasi restoration activity," Mr Pisasale wrote.

"I would be more than happy to discuss PCG's connection with the City of Ipswich with any prospective business stakeholder."

In 2014 the Courier Mail reported links between Mr Wulff and Mr Walker.

A unit on the Brisbane River purchased by Mr Wulff was rented out for $850 a week to Professional Consulting Group's Brisbane representative, Mr Walker.

Mr Walker was working for the Ipswich City Council.

Professional Consulting Group was a subcontractor for the Coffey Group on a project to oversee flood recovery activities.

It is the second charge in two days laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission.