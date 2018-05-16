REVEALED: CCC charge event director with forgery

THE organiser of the popular International Legends of League concept has been accused of forging invoices to the Ipswich City Council.

The Crime and Corruption Commission charged Troy Byers on Tuesday with three counts of forgery.

It will be alleged the 47-year old knowingly submitted fraudulent invoices for payment by the council, "in relation to a profitable community event".

Mr Byers has been an organiser of the popular International Legends of League concept for several years.

The International Legends of League Event company - separate to the Legends of League - has held all-star matches in regions across Queensland and lured high-profile ex-players including Petero Civoniceva and Scott Prince.

Troy Byers was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Alistair Brightman

Ipswich has been a popular destination for the concept, which has visited the region eight times.

In July, 2016 the company organised a match and charity dinner in Ipswich.

"Raising money for charities is a big part of the event and the ILOL has a long history of helping the communities it does visit," Mr Byers said at the time.

In May last year International Legends of League organised a charity match at North Ipswich Reserve where an Australian all-star lineup played the Ipswich All Stars.

The International Legends of League is listed as a registered Australian Proprietary Company, and promotes itself as a not-for-profit organisation on Facebook.

According to company records, Mr Byers has been the registered director of the company since 2011 and lives in Brisbane.

He is the 14th person linked to the Ipswich City Council charged by the CCC.

Mr Byers will face three charges of forgery and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 5.