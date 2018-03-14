REVEALED: Cash incentive to register home power systems

POWER: Jim Madden, homeowners Vanessa and Warren Rhodes with Emergy Minister Anthony Lynham and the home battery system.

RESIDENTS with home battery packs will be offered an incentive to join Australia's first database to help authorities track the number of personal power sources.

The QT can reveal Energex and Ergon Energy will pay homeowners $50 to register their home battery systems with the power suppliers.

More than 500 battery systems are registered around the state, but more are believed to be installed.

A battery houses surplus electricity generated from solar panels to power a home at night - lowering reliance on the power grid.

Minister for Energy Anthony Lynham visited the home of Warren and Vanessa Rhodes at One Mile on Tuesday to reveal the register.

The Rhodes' power bill fell from about $700 to $300 after they installed their trial battery.

Dr Lynham said the database would improve safety during emergencies.

"Energex and Ergon Energy need to know where those batteries are in an emergency, but also because those batteries can help better manage the electricity network and supply during peak demand,” he said.

"This is part of our plan to use network energy assets to further lower wholesale prices, minimise price spikes and increase the resilience of the power networks.”

"For example, households with batteries, and the service providers operating the equipment on their behalf, will be able to respond to possible peak load events by optimising the use of their battery stored power.”

Householders are required by law to advise Energex and Ergon Energy if they are connecting anything to the distribution network - including a battery system.

"The cost of our power bill has halved from what we used to have,” Mr Rhodes said.

The Australian Energy Market Commission is developing national rules for a proposed national register of battery storage systems and other distributed energy devices.

Dr Lynham said the Queensland database information would be turned over to the commission when the national system was in place.

"But we don't have time to wait for the national database that's under development, so once again, Queensland is the renewable energy leader,” he said. Visit the Energex website to register.