UPDATE: Booval night markets announce closure

UPDATE 2PM: THREE months after taking over operations of the night market in Booval, organisers have announced it is closing.

Booval Family Fair Twilight Market organiser Mick Schmidt said although he had high hopes at the start of the year, support had not been strong.

"Unfortunately the numbers don't stack up from the community or the stall holders," he said.

"It's a constant battle and at the end of the day we don't think it's going to grow the way we anticipated it to grow.

"For us the key was to have a strong offering and a lot in terms of kids' entertainment. Every week we had a really good live band. I believe it was a really good atmosphere and a good market so I just don't know what people want."

Mr Schmidt took over the market, formerly known as the Oz Night Market in February.



He thanked the stall holders who supported the market since he took over.

"It's just life," he said.

"We would like to thank all regular customers, entertainers and stall holders for their support over the past three months.

"We wish you all the best for your future."

The organiser said he wasn't sure if any other parties were interested in running a market from the Booval Fair location.

"I don't think it (the market) has legs to be honest," he said.

FEBRUARY: OPERATING the German sausage stall at Oz Night Market Booval gave Mick Schmidt an inside look into how the event worked.

When the previous market announced its closure on December 13 the business operator, originally from Cologne, leapt into action.

He decided to use his experience to take over running the event, which will open this Saturday under the new name Booval Family Fair Twilight Market.

"It was really being at the right place at the right time when the opportunity presented itself," Mr Schmidt said.

"I started Oktoberfest Brisbane and sold it in 2011 then started the German sausage business, Wurst-Meister.

"I have a lot of marketing experience so I will be fairly at home (running the market)."

Mr Schmidt plans to make plenty of changes and said popular stallholders who left the market would also return.

"It's important market stalls and organisers work as a team," he said.

"We need good food, good stalls and good relationships to create an atmosphere where people want to come back."

The organiser said he aimed to grow the event substantially and offer food from all over the world.

"We want to host events throughout the year as well, for example German food and entertainment for October," he said.

"I hope to get some celebrity chefs in to cook on site too."

Entry fees will also be increased.

Entry will cost $2 for all adults with children under 18 and those over 65 gaining free entry.

"The reason for the additional fee is to allow the market to run consistently with improvements being made as and when needed" Mr Schmidt said.

The market will be hosted from 5-9pm every Saturday.

For more visit the market's Facebook page.