REVEALED: 'Bear' chosen to carry Google's street view camera

Josh 'The Bear' Kerr will carry the 18kg Google Trekker device for 60 days to map the region's best locations in a way never done before. Hayden Johnson

STANDING at 2.5 metres tall with 15 cameras strapped to his back, 'The Bear' has set out to bring Ipswich's prominent destinations into the digital age.

Sporting a grizzly beard and a towering figure, Ipswich's own Bear Grylls, Josh 'The Bear' Kerr has been selected to carry Google's Street View Trekker through 40 locations in the region including up mountains and into museums.

The 24-year old works as an activities guide at Spicers Peak Lodge and was chosen from hundreds of applications in the council's Human Wanted campaign.

His hiking experience will come in handy when Google strap its 18-kilogram device on his back and sends 'The Bear' into the mountains.

"I feel like I'll be piggybacking a little friend," he said of the extra weight.

A convoy will follow to ensure the camera captures the beauty of the region.

The larrikin hiker is also hoping to have the support service of a masseuse to keep his muscles functioning under the extra weight.

It will take about 60 days of clear weather to finish the recording - which works by capturing 360-degree images every two-and-a-half seconds via 15 cameras, to create an immersive experience of landscapes for people to see and explore before they set off on their own adventure.

"I'm looking forward to showcase all the places I already know and love," he said.

"We do have a lot of gems and hidden places and they should be out there."

When 'the bear' finishes trekking the region Google's technical team will piece together the footage and upload it online.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the partnership with Google was a great coup for the region. "We have a significant tourism industry and this is a golden opportunity for people to check our hidden gems," he said.

"Places like Hidden Vale Adventure Park and Flinders Peak are bringing hundreds of adventurers out every weekend and we're delighted at the prospect of even more people finding out about these locations.

"Once it's live through Google Street View, the footage Josh captures on his travels around Ipswich will mean anyone in any state or territory, or indeed any country will be able to get a glimpse of what Ipswich has to offer before they've even left home."

Ipswich Tourism Committee spokesman David Pahlke was excited to see the latest technology being employed to boost tourism in the heritage city and surrounds.

"This is a really great step in being able to show our region to a whole new audience," he said.

Pick-up the QT each day to follow The Bear's trek across the region.