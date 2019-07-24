Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves Ipswich Courthouse with his wife Karina following his guilty verdict in June.
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves Ipswich Courthouse with his wife Karina following his guilty verdict in June. Cordell Richardson
Crime

REVEALED: Antoniolli's plan to fight fraud conviction

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Jul 2019 12:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER mayor Andrew Antoniolli will appeal his conviction on 13 charges of fraud.

Antoniolli, 48, was found guilty of fraud by Magistrate Anthony Gett on June 6.

His defence team has appealed the conviction.

The former Ipswich mayor is still due to be sentenced in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 30.

In finding Antoniolli guilty on all charges, Mr Gett described the defendant as "largely self-serving and significantly contrived”.

During the trial, the court heard Antoniolli would purchase items at events using council funding.

His trial largely centred around a $5000 Trek racing bicycle Antoniolli acquired from Ipswich's Yellow Jersey Bike Shop.

After last month's verdict, Antoniolli's solicitor Dan Rogers successfully applied for the sentence to be adjourned until July 30 and that it be given by a Brisbane magistrate and not an Ipswich magistrate.

Antoniolli was released on bail.

andrew antoniolli fraud ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    EXPLOSIVE DISCOVERY: Man busted with 150kg of ammo

    premium_icon EXPLOSIVE DISCOVERY: Man busted with 150kg of ammo

    Crime Police raided a 60-year-old man's home and found a cache of unregistered firearms

    11 new food outlets, retailers you might've missed in 2019

    premium_icon 11 new food outlets, retailers you might've missed in 2019

    Business They have joined the many other outlets our city has to offer.

    Jets mentors on shortlist for Titans NRL job

    premium_icon Jets mentors on shortlist for Titans NRL job

    Rugby League Walker brothers being considered for tougest job

    Transport boss leaves trail of despair, $7m debt

    premium_icon Transport boss leaves trail of despair, $7m debt

    News Subbies left out of pocket as operator liquidates, moves states