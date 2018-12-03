REVEALED: Another 21 drink, drug drivers convicted in court

MICHAEL Joel O'Connor, 22, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Leichhardt on September 15.

He also pleaded to a series of other offences including driving when disqualified by court order and to drug offences.

O'Connor was placed on a supervised 12-month probation order and lost his licence for two years.

Declan James Allum, 20, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on September 29. Fined $350, he lost his licence for three months.

Tania Leigh Smith, 38, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on September 28. She was disqualified one month and fined $300.

Daniel Raemond Susec, 33, from West Ipswich was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to drug driving at Brassall on September 4.

Lynten Joseph Daylight, 25, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence at Redbank Plains on October 27.

Daylight was fined $1200 and lost his licence for nine months.

Lucas Dolan Bruen, 38, from Walloon, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on July 24. Fined $350, he lost his licence for two months.

Craig Justin Cause, 36, from Currumbin, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Wyaralong on August 25.

Allan Albert Crittenden, 65, from West Ipswich, was fined $650 and lost his licence for 10 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on November 1. He was granted a restricted work licence.

Christopher Wayne Gilligan, 68, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on August 24. Fined $350, he lost his licence two months.

Gilligan was granted a restricted licence.

Alise Minogue, 27, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on October 27. She lost her licence for two months and was fined $400.

Justin Craig Price, 43, from Fernvale, lost his licence for one month and was fined $250 after pleading guilty to drug driving on October 8.

Ivan Edward Kinsella, 42, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on August 16 and other traffic offences. He was fined $900.

Evan Lloyd Adkins, 28, from Ormeau, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ripley on August 31 and fined $350.

He lost his licence two months but Adkins was issued a restricted work licence.

Levi William Battye, 19, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Raceview on October 11 when on a Learner/Provisional licence. Fined $300, he lost his licence for three months.

Matthew Dale De Beer, 20, from Tamborine, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Springfield on November 4.

He lost his licence for three months and was fined $250.

Justin Bradley Everingham, 31, from One Mile, was disqualified four months and fined $450 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Dinmore on September 16.

David Allan Glinster, 58, from Purga, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and failing to provide a breath specimen to police at Purga on January 23.

Glinster was fined $1000 and disqualified for 12 months. He received a restricted licence for work only.

Micheli Salerno, 53, from Forestlake, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on September 6. He was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

Aublix Kaharoa Tawha, 19, from Southport, was fined $450 and disqualified for three months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on November 4.

Joseph James Westlake, 39, from Morayfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Laidley North on July 20. He was fined $500.

Patrice-Marie Waikura Herbert, 33, from Redbank Plains, was fined $600 and lost her licence for four months after pleading guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank on October 10.