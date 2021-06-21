Revealed: 70 Qld private schools hit with major funding cuts

Dozens of Queensland private schools are facing a multimillion-dollar funding black hole, with warnings they could be forced to cut teachers or hike tuition fees by 35 per cent just to stay open.

Changes to the Commonwealth private school funding model set to be fully-introduced next year will see about 70 independent Queensland schools' income slashed to the tune of $375 million through to 2029.

The Courier-Mail has been able to obtain details of 52 of those schools that will be impacted.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF 52 QUEENSLAND SCHOOLS AFFECTED

Independent Schools Queensland's executive director David Roberston said he was concerned over the "disproportionately negative impact" on some regional schools, which he said provide an important education choice for families in these areas.

The Rockhampton Grammar School was predicted to lose funding under the new Commonwealth funding arrangement. Pic: Supplied



"ISQ has consistently raised a range of concerns with the Australian Government regarding the new Direct Measure of Income (DMI) funding methodology, which uses median parental income as a new input to calculate a school community's capacity to contribute to school costs," Mr Roberston said.

Among the regional schools predicted to be hit with cuts were Whitsunday Anglican School, Townsville Grammar School, Bundaberg's St Luke's Anglican School, Rockhampton Grammar School and Sunshine Coast Grammar School.

Major Brisbane private schools such as Brisbane Girls Grammar School, Brisbane Grammar School and Anglican Church Grammar School were also predicted to see significant cuts.

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said he was concerned about the impact school funding changes would have on regional schools. Pic: Supplied

One regional school leader told The Courier-Mail his school would receive more than $300,000 less in funding next year, with that number rocketing to almost $2 million by 2029.

Talking on the condition of anonymity so as not to alarm the staff and school community, he said drastic changes would need to be implemented to keep the school viable.

"To make up that shortfall, we would need to raise fees by 35 per cent - which we know a lot of our families just couldn't afford - or drastically reduce the services we offer, which could see us lose almost a third of our staff," he said.

"There's not a lot of choice of schools where we are. What will likely happen is a lot of these families end up moving to the state school system, which will only put more pressure on that and in the end, cost taxpayers more."

Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright declined to comment on how much funding the school was forecast to lose, but said he was "concerned that the new DMI methodology has a disproportionately negative impact on schools based in regional areas".

"Regional areas already face many additional challenges compared to those in the heavily populated south east corner and this is yet another hurdle placed in front of us," he said.

"The new funding system is designed to be a fairer system, so why are schools in lower-socio economic regional areas being negatively impacted in a disproportionate manner?"

Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright said he was concerned about the negative impact on regional schools as a result of the funding change. Pic: Supplied

A BGGS spokeswoman said the school had "been anticipating the decrease in funding for some time".

"The School's financial modelling has reflected this so that future decisions take account of any necessary adjustments," she said.

Mr Robertson said the Queensland independent sector had been allocated $104.2 million from the Australian Government's Choice and Affordability Fund which prioritises assistance for non-government schools transitioning to the new DMI funding arrangements, particularly those from regional areas.

"While a welcome support measure, it does not go far enough," he said.

"Unlike systems of schools which have the opportunity to redistribute funding to mitigate impacts at the individual school level, stand-alone independent schools must manage any losses within their own budgets and resources.

"What COVID-19 has brought into sharp focus is the value of independent schools as an education choice for Queensland families.

"Sector enrolments grew by 4.5 per cent between August 2019 and 2020 and indicative data shows student numbers lifted again at the start of 2021 by about 5 per cent compared to the start of the 2020 school year."

Brisbane Girls Grammar School is one of those likely to be affected.

A Department of Education, Skills and Employment spokesman said "the DMI method of calculating Commonwealth funding for non-government schools gives a more accurate estimation of the capacity of families to contribute to the cost of non-government schooling, ensuring Commonwealth funding is better targeted and fairer".

"Non-government schools have their funding adjusted according to the capacity of their school community to contribute, as assessed under the DMI methodology," he said.

He said schools had access to a range of support for the transition, including a review process to address unexpected or unique circumstances affecting the financial capacity of a school's community.

Originally published as Revealed: 70 Qld private schools hit with major funding cuts