REVEALED: 50-41 of Ipswich’s Most Influential

Our independent judges have placed their votes from over a huge list of nominees, all people who have influenced Ipswich in some way in recent years.

Our panel of judges, with no connection to the Queensland Times, had over 70 nominees to allocate their scores to. They gave 50 points to the most influential person, 49 points to the second most influential person and so on.

These points were totalled and the person with the most points got the top spot.

We asked the judges to consider who were the people influencing Ipswich.

Each judge has a different perspective on Ipswich - whether it be through the business community, politics, education or social endeavours.

It's important to reinforce that putting together a list like this is not scientific. It's subjective and no doubt you'll have your own views on who should (or shouldn't) be on it and where they should rank.

So without any further ado, here's Ipswich's most influential that came in from positions 50 to 41.

50. Steve Mallet

Steve Mallet was voted Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2019 Business Person of the Year. His carpet and flooring business in the Top Of Town continues to flourish, and many junior sporting teams across the city have Mallet's name emblazoned on them. Steve is a believer in giving back to the community that supports his family business. His Choices by Mallet carpet and floorcoverings store has remained in the CBD despite many ups and downs. Steve is a believer is supporting small business.

Choices Flooring by Mallets owner Steve Mallet.

49. James Sturges

James is the CEO of Ipswich Hospital Foundation and former GM at Llewellyn Motors. James Sturges has lived in Ipswich for 17 years. During this period, he has established an enviable reputation for community involvement, participation, and entrepreneurial skills.

James' community participation has brought numerous sustainable benefits to the Ipswich Community. James has been a current volunteer board member for over 10 years at Ipswich Arts Foundation, a volunteer advisory board member at Bremer College of TAFE, president and committee member at Milford St Kindergarten for 3 years, a 15-year member and holder of various board member positions with Rotary Club of Ipswich City. Also until recently he was an active member and mentor to 'staru-up' companies at Fire Station 101.

James has also sat on the board at IGGS since 2013.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation's James Sturges

48. Richard Morrison

Richard Morrison started at the 157-year-old school in 2016 after time as principal of Bremer State High School. Ipswich Grammar School headmaster Richard Morrison will remain in the role for a further five years, with his arrival credited for stopping a "serious" decline in student numbers. He has recently renewed his contract through to the end of 2025.

Mr Morrison has had a career stretching 35 years in education, and his other roles have included Executive Principal at Brisbane State High School and Executive Director of Student Services for Education Queensland. Ipswich Grammar School has experienced positive enrolment growth and financial position since his arrival.

Richard Morrison, Headmaster/CEO of Ipswich Grammar School.

47. Ross Llewellyn

Founder of the Ross Llewellyn Motor (RLM) group, one of south east Queensland's biggest car dealerships employing many staff, including across the service division. Many a mechanic can say they started working at RLM, as the company prides itself on taking on local apprentices.

Ross Llewellyn

46. Boettcher family

Ken, Mark and Darren Boettcher have lived and breathed real estate their whole lives. Despite Ken's passing earlier this year, his two sons are still heavily involved in realty across Ipswich.

Darren was up until recently the area representative for The Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

The late Ken Boettcher pictured when he retired, with his sons Darren and Mark. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

45. Phil & Julianne Cutcliffe

The Cutcliffe's founded Springfield Christina Family in 1996 and at that time hand only a handful of people. 24 years on, they now have 4 campuses which allow their 500 members from all over the Springfield area to worship closer to their homes and is now one of the biggest churches in the region. The couple also created Westside Community Care organisation which has helped thousands of people with food, financial difficulties and counselling.

Phil and Julianne Cutcliffe

44. Gerard Pender

Gerard Pender is a senior director of one of the largest legal practices in the Ipswich and Springfield area. Gerard has practised as a solicitor in the Ipswich area for over 40 years firstly as a partner with his father in Pender & Pender and then as a partner and director of Walker Pender Group Pty Ltd. He has held positions on the management committee of the Ipswich Hospice Care, chairman of the St Edmund's Foundation, treasurer of the Ipswich District Law Association, a past president of the Rotary Club of Ipswich North and Paul Harris Fellow. Gerard is a patron of Habitat for Humanity and Ipswich Rugby Union Club and has contributed to countless other committees and boards.

Director of Walker Pender Group, Gerard Pender.

43. Garth Llewellyn

Garth entered into Real Estate in 1959 with Jackson & Meyers (one of the oldest and most respected Real Estate offices of that time) until 1964 when he opened his own real estate business at an office in Bell Arcade in Bell Street. In 1971 he purchased the freehold premises at 91, 93, 95 Brisbane Street, Ipswich and operated Action Realty in the services of Sales, Residential Property Management, Commercial Sales and Property Management and Auctioneer. Garth is a staunch supporter of Ipswich and is involved in various committees, always looking to promote and improve the city.

Garth Llewellyn.

42. Greg Lyons

It was his love for music and his involvement in local radio for the man everyone knows as 'Jacko'. A former RAAF member, Jacko earned his stripes as one of the original Bundamba Skating Rink DJ's, he worked in sales at 4BH, QFM and in the 1990's Star 106.9 which years later became River 949. He also worked as the promotions manager there. Now a part of the furniture at Ipswich Jets, Jacko has been the Promotions and Marketing Manager for the popular club for many years. He started the Lost Ipswich Facebook page which he still manages. Lost Ipswich has more than 22,000 followers. He is heavily involved in the community, passionate about Ipswich and its history, conducting walking tours around the city which have been very popular, and are returning soon.

Greg 'Jacko' Lyons takes a group of keen history buffs on a Lost Ipswich Walking Tour of the Top of Town on February 16.

41. Russell Milligan

Division 4 was the most hotly contested of the city's four new wards with the results coming down to the wire.

At end of counting, the self-employed telecommunications technician and former soldier declared victory. The son of former Laidley Shire councillor Bob Milligan, he ran on a platform of getting "back to basics" in his first election campaign.

Mr Milligan has stated that he is now is working with colleagues to implement relief for residents and businesses suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

Russell Milligan

