REVEALED: 30-21 of Ipswich's greatest sporting stars

Ipswich's top 30 greatest from the past 30 years.

30. Dick Tazelaar

The popular left-handed fast bowler never represented Australia, though he would have served his country with immense pride had he received that opportunity.

Dick's shining moment was playing a pivotal role in Queensland's historic Sheffield Shield victory on March 1995 that ended years of pain and near misses. Having been part of earlier Queensland Shield finals after debuting in 1986, Dick deserved to share in a watershed sporting moment.

His most important campaign at the Gabba was his best and most satisfying in what he rated "a perfect five days of cricket''.

A product of Ipswich's junior cricket ranks, the Brassall carpenter remains one of the city's most accurate bowlers and leading ambassadors. He took 257 wickets from 73 Shield matches over a decade.

The "gentle giant'' always enjoyed living in Ipswich, clocking up countless hours and kilometres travelling to train and play for Brisbane club side Wests and for Queensland.

The former Ipswich State High School student displayed immense character, battling injury like ongoing spasms in his lower back to play cricket while working fulltime.

During his successful career for Queensland, the Ipswich-born sportsman also played for English county side Surrey (1989) and Milnrow (1987). He was also a handy rugby league player with the Ipswich Jets before concentrating on his cricket career.

Regularly nominated for sportstar awards and acknowledged for his service to sport, he was always humble and quick to praise his Ipswich sporting colleagues. "It's fantastic for this city to have so many people going overseas and dominating while still living here,'' he said after being included in Ipswich's "Allstar 12'' in 1996.

Ipswich cricketer Dick Tazelaar QT file

29. Archie Graham

Having won back-to-back Tennis Australia awards after retaining his world number one ranking, Archie is among of the city's best sportsmen.

Archie celebrated his 25th birthday in Paris this year before spearheading the Australian team's latest international success. He won his fourth singles title in a row at the International Federation for Intellectual Disability Sport (INAS) championships.

Archie has Aspergers Syndrome, a condition that led him to discover the benefits of tennis. Since taking up the sport aged 15, he has dominated at national and international level.

Before his Paris victory, he had also won world singles titles in Ecuador (2015), the United States (2016) and the UK (last year). But at no stage during his rise to the top did Archie forget his Ipswich upbringing. He still loves having a hit at Ipswich's historic Chermside Road courts where he works with loyal coach Stan Cuthbert.

His special achievements include winning Tennis Australia's 2017 and 2018 awards for "Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability''.

Archie is already looking ahead to more international tournaments, including next year's Global Games in Brisbane.

Ipswich tennis player and world number one Archie Graham with the four medals he won at the INAS World Championships in Paris. David Lems

28. Dulane Carson

In her forties and still representing Australia, indoor cricketer Dulane is as tough as nails.

She's a proven performer, having played a pivotal role in Australia's past four World Cup victories.

The fearless wicketkeeper was named Player of the Series runner-up at the 2017 World Cup. The Aussies beat South Africa in the final.

Nicknamed "Dools'', Dulane had previously won multiple Player of the Year awards in the Super League, at state level and at Australian championships.

She was a consistent player for Queensland open teams for many years after debuting in 1997.

Her World Cup successes include a 2014 unbeaten Aussie team triumph in Wellington.

In 2016, she was named Player of the Series representing Australia in a 5-0 Trans-Tasman whitewash over New Zealand.

Before her international indoor cricket successes, Dulane was a durable hockey defender with Swifts in the Ipswich competition.

As in indoor cricket, she regularly displayed her tenacity dealing with injury setbacks. Her commitment to extra training at Karalee highlights her work ethic and determination to succeed.

Ipswich World Cup-winning indoor cricketer Dulane Carson.

27. Darrin Norwood

AS a masters athlete, Darrin has few peers in Ipswich sporting history.

At the peak of his competitive career, the personal trainer had number one world rankings in shotput, weight throws and throws pentathlon.

He won two silver medals and a bronze at the 2017 World Masters Athletics Championships in Perth. He secured seconds in throws pentathlon and with a personal best in the weights throw. The Raceview-based allrounder added a bronze medal in the shotput.

That followed years of dominating at national level and impressing in other international competitions like the Oceania and Pan Pacific Masters Games. He was won more than 60 medals, including 43 gold, across a range of events at Australian championships.

Darrin would often compete in multiple events over a weekend, such is his ability to conquer major challenges.

But most remarkable about Darrin was his determination to overcome three knee reconstructions to continue excelling at elite level.

The Ipswich and District Club allrounder has been a constant source of inspiration how to recover after suffering one of the worst injuries in sport.

Away from athletics, Darrin was a handy Aussie rules footballer with the Ipswich Eagles where he won the 2017 award as AFLQ top goal kicker with 47 in his Reserve Grade competition.

Darrin also coaches athletes, giving back to the sport that has helped him rise to the top.

Ipswich athlete Darrin Norwood competes at the world masters championships in Perth.

26. Bryony Duus

Sydney Olympian Bryony was one of Ipswich's leading women's footballers for nearly a decade.

The former Matildas midfielder played for the Australian team 47 times between 1996 and 2004. That included the Sydney Games in 2000.

Growing up in Ipswich, she became a regular with Coalstars and Ipswich Girls' Grammar School teams.

She was chosen for the Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS) in 1996 and represented Queensland from 2000-2004.

After being selected for the Australian Institute of Sport program, Bryony went on represent her country at the 2013 FIFA World Cup.

The Queensland Sting player is the current U17 coach and Senior women's assistant coach at Western Pride, have reunited with former Australian teammate Belinda Kitching. The pair had known each other in Ipswich since they were six.

The pair made their Matildas debuts in 1996 before their shared playing history ended a year later when Bryony sustained a major knee injury playing in the United States.

Before returning to Ipswich club football, Bryony had roles at the Australian Institute of Sport and the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Former Australian Matildas footballer Bryony Duus Geoff Potter

25. Theresa Stolberg (nee Martin)

Growing up in Dinmore, Theresa was one of the city's leading heptathletes before securing state and national honours in indoor netball.

Among her athletic highlights was winning a silver medal at the Australian championships for her impressive efforts across seven events.

The multi-talented athlete nicknamed "Marty'' still plays a major role coaching at the Ipswich Little Athletics Centre, encouraging and developing regional competitors of the future.

She began as a high jump specialist before turning to multiple events.

She impressed so much in the heptathlon she was chosen in an elite Australian squad preparing for the World Junior Championships.

The former Bundamba State High school student rose to prominence with a gold medal-winning performance at the Pacific School Games in 1989.

The versatile competitor won two silver and a bronze in heptathlon at national championships in the early 1990s.

During her athletics career, she played indoor netball and indoor cricket to enhance her fitness.

In recent years, utility player Marty returned to her indoor sport, being selected in Australia's over-30 honorary netball side. She helped Queensland win the national title.

But she's never far away from Bill Paterson Oval and other athletics venues helping the next generation enjoy their sporting challenges.

Former heptathlon champion Theresa Martin. QT file

24. Paul Coogan

Well-travelled Australian baseballer Paul was a fence-clearing left-handed batter who shared in multiple Queensland Claxton Shield successes.

Despite making a late baseball debut aged 24, he became one of the most popular and best performed baseballers in every team he represented.

Paul made 120 appearances for Queensland from 1981-88 and represented Australia from 1983-87. He was selected for the 1988 Seoul Olympics but was unable to go.

Nicknamed "Coogs'' or "Cougar'', he played in more than 350 games for Ipswich Musketeers from 1978-94. Paul represented the Brisbane Bandits in 88 national league games from 1990-93.

At the height of his career, Paul was one of Australia's most powerful batters.

In the 1987 season, he smashed 20 home runs in the Brisbane A-Grade competition.

At the prestigious Mayne Medal awards, he won the "triple crown'' signifying his outstanding hitting power.

The personable sportsman shared in Musketeers four consecutive Brisbane competition grand final victories in the late 1980s.

The ambidextrous player, who batted left-handed and threw right-handed, was inducted into the Queensland Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Paul was also a representative indoor cricketer.

He named Ipswich Sportstar of the Year at the 1988 awards ceremony at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

He drove an old FJ Holden that was often used as a taxi to take mates to training.

Former Ipswich and Australian baseballer Paul Coogan. QTfile

23. Jenny McMahon

Commonwealth Games medallist Jenny will be remembered as one of the city's leading swimmers.

Aged 15, she enjoyed international success winning a gold and silver medal at the 1990 Auckland Games.

Jenny collected her gold as part of the 4x200m Australian freestyle relay team. Her individual silver medal came in the 200m freestyle.

In the relay, she swam a champion second leg to put Australia ahead of Canada to help her teammates Hayley Lewis, Janelle Elford and Julie McDonald share in the golden moment on the pool deck.

Less than 48 hours later, Jenny was back on the medal dais with a silver around her neck.

The former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student was a popular winner of Ipswich's 1990 Sportstar of the Year award given what she had achieved.

The Gailes teenager was once a shy swimmer with lots of talent but never really sure where she was headed.

Through her 1990 Commonwealth Games experience coached by the legendary John Carew, she blossomed into a confident young woman.

After giving up competitive swimming, Jenny turned her attention to lifesaving where she also impressed at international level.

She is now a senior lecturer in education at the University of Tasmania.

Former Ipswich swimmer Jenny McMahon QT file

22. Peter Wood

Respected baseball captain and outstanding team leader Peter did it all in his sport.

With a steely determination, he shared in Ipswich Musketeers premiership successes, was a top-level Queensland player and represented Australia for many years.

The Ipswich-born shortstop was a veteran of 166 Australian Baseball League games, reaching international level from 1985-1990 while still associated with the Musketeers.

He was inducted into the Queensland Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.

Peter earlier had been a key member of Queensland's Claxton Shield campaigns in the late 1980s, where he won Golden Glove awards for his consistent efforts.

During his impressive career, he represented Australia at the 1985 Intercontinental Cup before being chosen for the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, where baseball was a demonstration sport.

The former Ipswich State High School student finished his career with the Brisbane Bandits, Perth Heat and Gold Coast Dolphins in the Australian Baseball League. One of his best ABL seasons was in 1989/90 when he averaged .340 with the bat.

In the 1990/91 national league season, the left-handed batter and right-handed infielder scored 30 runs in 40 games for Perth, making nine steals.

He completed his career with the Dolphins in 1992/93, still maintaining healthy batting and fielding averages.

In between his higher level roles, Peter was always willing to play for the Ipswich Musketeers, where he shared in the club's four consecutive Brisbane Major League grand final victories in the late 1980s. He was captain/coach of the Musketeers team that won their fourth title in 1989.

After retiring as a player in 1994, he moved into administration, working with the Brisbane Bandits.

Peter was also a competent martial artist and managed the Bundamba Sportsway skating rink at one stage.

Former Ipswich and Australian baseballer Peter Wood. QT file

21. Amy Kickbusch (nee Korner)

Ipswich school teacher Amy deserved to receive a Commonwealth Games or Olympic medal in her sport. However, her hockey deeds while making state and national teams growing up at Flinders View showcase her city pride.

Amy made her Queensland Scorchers open team debut aged 15. The striker went on to represent the Australian Hockeyroos in more than 50 internationals between 2005 and 2011. That included two Champions Trophy tournaments and a World Cup. She scored her first international goal for the Hockeyroos against Japan in Argentina at the 2007 Champions Trophy tournament.

Amy was later named in the Queensland Scorchers Team of the Decade.

Although battling injury that ultimately denied her Commonwealth Games selection, the Australian Institute of Sport scholarship holder was always willing to wave the proverbial flag for Ipswich.

The former Bremer State High School student continues to base herself in Ipswich, teaching young people the values of hard work and commitment.

Fittingly, Ipswich Hockey's annual female excellence award is named after the dedicated sportswoman.

After years travelling to Brisbane to fulfil her higher level goals, Amy is back playing for her junior club Wests in the Ipswich A-Grade competition.

Noted for her lethal tomahawk shots, she remains one of the leading goal scorers. And she's always happy to help kids enjoy their sport, being a regular helper at coaching clinics and open days.

Former Australian player Amy Korner preparing for her Hockeyroos trip to Chile. Rob Williams