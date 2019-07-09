REVEALED: Ipswich's most important people as voted by you

Last year we brought you our inaugural series of Ipswich's 50 Most Influential people.

We gathered a panel of four well-known and well-connected local people engaged with a range of industries, from education to events.

From a list of almost 100 of the city's most influential, they individually gave scores that resulted in that list being whittled down to our top 50.

We then asked you - our readers - to vote on this top 50 and narrow that number down to a top 25.

Here are the people who just missed out on our top 5.

Ali Brigginshaw finished in 37th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Ali plays NRL for Australia and is captain of the women's Brisbane Broncos team. She champions Ipswich, even bringing the Channel 9 Footy Show to the city this year. Ali played rugby league as a junior before playing Touch Football in the years she couldn't play league.

Ali Brigginshaw

Phillip Bell finished in first place in our original Top 50 poll.

No one epitomises the resilient and passionate spirit of Ipswich like Phillip Bell. From hard-working business owners to those often facing their toughest fight; Phillip casts a wide net of influence. He has been the chief executive officer of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation for almost two years and the president of the Ipswich of Chamber of Commerce and Industry since late 2016.

Phillip Bell

Qim Kauwhata finished in 47th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Thousands of people across Ipswich rely on Qim's efforts every month to feed themselves and their families. Qim is the manager of the Lion and the Lamb food distribution centre in Darling St. She led a rebuild of the centre last month after heartless thieves destroyed all the centre's food stock.

Qim Kauwhata

Peter McMahon finished in 45th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Peter's commitment to the Ipswich community is without question, having been awarded an OAM in 2015 for his service to the community of Ipswich through senior roles within the Ipswich Show Society and Ipswich Hospice Care, along with his tireless work teaching children how to swim. Peter is also a past president of the Ipswich City Rotary Club and founded the TuffKidz Triathlon and Swim Australia.

Peter McMahon

Peter Ferrando finished in 41st place in our original Top 50 poll.

Peter has held various roles within Aquatec Maxcon including most recently as the Queensland State Manager. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the operations within the Head Office. That encompassed all stages of major projects from expressions of interest and proposal submissions through to design, delivery and the administrative role across all Companies within the Group.

Peter Ferrando

Mark Edwards finished in third place in our original Top 50 poll.

Over the past 30 years Mark Edwards has been involved on several boards across the community including St Andrews Private Hospital, State Executive Board of the Australian Christian Churches, former President of Ipswich Chamber of Commerce, University of Queensland Ipswich City Support Group, and since 2016 has been deputy chair on the Ipswich Integrated Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

Mark Edwards

Dr Kerrie Freeman finished in 13th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Kerrie was appointed as the chief executive of West Moreton Hospital and Health Services in June 2017. Dr Freeman has experience in health care delivery in Australia and New Zealand, as well as an academic focus on community and population health which will be useful in what is expected to be Queensland's fastest growing region over the next 25 years.

Dr Kerrie Freeman

Brad Bulow finished in 15th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Ipswich born and bred, Brad Bulow joined Sammut Bulow in 2005 and became a partner in 2007. Brad is actively involved in the Ipswich community. He is a founding member of Switch On which is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote awareness of men's health issues and raising funds for men's health initiatives.

Brad Bulow

Shannon Newley finished in 16th place in our original Top 50 poll.

As the editor of Ipswich's only daily news service, Shannon Newley is responsible for setting the news agenda. Shannon and her team are also responsible for promoting local causes and holding elected officials accountable. After working at a range of regional newspapers Shannon started at the QT in February 2017. She also believes that newspapers should champion their communities.

Shannon Newley

Pat Boyle finished in 30th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Western Pride Football Club general manager Pat Boyle loves the region. He was invited to play in Ipswich after growing up in Seventeen Mile Rocks and has lived and breathed regional sport since. The easy-going but professional Boyle has been applauded for his efforts overseeing the success of the Pride. In 2017 Pride won the premiership. Pat is also a massive supporter of youth development.

Pat Boyle

Inspector Keith McDonald finished in 9th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Keith arrived at Yamanto Station in early 2011 after five years at Oxley. His role at that time was head of Specialist Support Services, covering everything from police communications, to the dog squad, the traffic branch and scenes of crime. He has largely become the face of the Ipswich Police District since, taking the lead with the police's media response to major incidents.

Inspector Keith McDonald

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC finished in 6th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Alexander Horneman-Wren began his legal career as an article clerk at Swanwick Murray & Roche in Rockhampton, Queensland. His Honour was admitted to the Bar in 1993 and was appointed Senior Counsel in 2009. He currently oversees court cases in the Ipswich District Court.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC

Angela and Boubacar Barry finished in 28th place in our original Top 50 poll.

The Barry's purchased their first Coffee Club franchise in Ipswich's Riverlink in 2007 and in November 2013 opened their seventh, also at Riverlink. They play an active role in the local community and have supported the Ipswich Basketball and Ipswich Knights. The Barry's are also huge supporters of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and the Leukaemia Foundation Ipswich.

Angela and Boubacar Barry.

Robert Dow finished in 14th place in our original Top 50 poll.

While working as a lecturer and course co-ordinator at QUT around 2003, Robert Dow began to notice students regularly struggling to get to class on time. At the time Brisbane was bus-centric and rail was neglected so he began the advocacy group 'Back on Track'. The group began churning out press releases in 2004 about the air train and next thing you know he is on ABC talking about it.

Robert Dow

Helen Youngberry finished in 29th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Goodna Street Life was established in 2015 by a group of dedicated locals hoping to make a difference in our community. Driven by the hard work and dedication of Helen Youngberry, president of Goodna Street Life, the group sought to establish a local shelter for the homeless and people forced onto the streets.

Helen Youngberry

Ben and Shane Walker finished in 35th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Not only have the Walkers shown a proven track record of on-field achievements, but their willingness to go the extra effort to help their players off the field is a big reason the Ipswich Jets have enjoyed such success comparable to bigger clubs in the Queensland Cup competition.

Ben and Shane Walker.

Darren Zanow finished in 39th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Darren is Managing Director of Zanows Concreting and Vice President of the Ipswich Show Society. Zanows' Earthmoving was a key part of the business in the early days working for local construction companies, farmers and councils with a fleet of earthmoving and mining equipment.

Darren Zanow

Gabrielle Borggaard finished in 44th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Gabrielle has been the CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Centre across Ipswich and Toowoomba since 2008. She has a passion for co-creating a sustainable, ethical, innovative social services sector with a strong focus on developing useful and viable partnerships with other key stakeholders.

Gabrielle Borggaard

Neil Harding finished in 7th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Neil is a director at Harding Martin Accountants. He has been in business for three decades. Within his business his roles have included the auditing of public listed companies, non-profit organisations and numerous sporting bodies.

Neil Harding

Ross Llewellyn finished in 42th place in our original Top 50 poll.

Ross is founder of the RLM group, one of SEQ's biggest car dealerships employing many staff, including across the service division. Many a mechanic can say they started working at RLM, as the company prides itself on taking on local apprentices.