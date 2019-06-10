REVEALED: $1.5b expansion for Ipswich shopping hub

Sekisui House is now planning Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre.

THE proposed Ripley rail extension, medium to high-rise residential living and an expansion to the Ripley Town Centre are just a few of the plans that will be outlined in Sekisui House's $1.5 billion masterplan for the region.

It's been 12 months since Sekisui House completed Stage One of the Ripley Town Centre, which consisted of a Coles supermarket, Anytime Fitness gym, Ripley Vet, the Ripley Medical Centre and 20 speciality stores.

Sekisui House is now planning Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre, which will feature medium to high-rise residential living for seniors living in a new South Village quarter, as well as an extension to the existing centre for additional retail stores.

To coincide with the centre's first birthday, the masterplan will be unveiled to the community at the upcoming Ripley Town centre Main Street Festival, which will be held on June 22.

Ripley Town Centre senior development manager Taku Hashimoto said Sekisui House was excited to launch the masterplan to coincide with the centre's one-year anniversary celebrations.

"We can't wait to show the community what we have planned for the future - a truly connected community where everything is at your fingertips, from retail, education and health, to commercial, residential and recreation," Mr Hashimoto said.

"Ripley Town Centre will be surrounded by wide green spaces, tree-lines streets and laneways, cycle-friendly paths and pedestrian walkways, as well as integrated transport options, including the proposed Ripley rail extension."

Coles Ripley Valley store manager Adam Brookes said the first year of operation had exceeded expectations, both instore and through the launch of home delivery.

"We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to contribute to the local community and have loved being a sponsor of local groups including the Ripley Valley Football Club," Mr Brookes said.

"The team is looking forward to celebrating our success at Main Street Festival and seeing the new faces it may draw to the centre to give them the opportunity to see the beautoful location, leisure and shopping options it has to offer."

Street performers, live music, face painters, outdoor games, live music and food trucks are just a few of the highlights that will feature at this year's Main Street Festival, which will begin at 4pm on June 22.