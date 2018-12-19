REVEALED: 11-20 in Ipswich's top 30 sporting greats

Ipswich's top 30 greatest from the past 30 years.

20. Kym Jaenke

Ipswich triathlete Kym set high standards in displaying mental toughness.

She showcased that on her way to becoming a world champion in her 30-34 years division in Canada in 2008.

As she became more entrenched in triathlons, the highly motivated sportswoman looked for even greater challenges like the epic Hawaiian Ironman event.

Kym also won her female age group at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in 2013. She had to adjust quickly to conquer the desert conditions in Las Vegas where she collected the gold medal after a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run.

She returned home to turn professional, continuing to conquer multi-event courses in Port Macquarie, Noosa, Cairns and Canberra.

Kym never shrugged the torment, battling freezing swims and volcanic heat at different events around the world. She also revealed how she had to suck on salt tablets to avoid cramping during some of her most gruelling challenges.

The gritty Ipswich client manager spent years training on her bike, in the pool and tackling the hills running around Limestone Park.

Her courage and commitment has motivated other triathletes like rising Ipswich achiever Jarrod Harvey.

Kym Jaenke. Valerie Horton

19. Andrew Campbell

Currently in the Australian baseball squad, Andrew has played a major role for the Brisbane Bandits in their past three consecutive national league titles.

Born and bred in Ipswich, the man they call "Soupy'' is the latest generation of Ipswich Musketeers players with international pedigree.

Growing up at Yamanto, the former St Edmund's College student is enjoying his ninth Australian Baseball League season with the Bandits.

He's already found some home run hitting form this season after being chosen to represent Australia in the first Chinese Professional League Home Run Derby in Taiwan.

The left-handed batter and right-arm thrower also served Australia at the 2016 professional series in The Netherlands and represented his country against Japan earlier this year.

With his career continuing to blossom, the dependable outfielder and top order batter is considered a future Olympic hopeful.

However, Andrew has maintained strong ties with his junior Ipswich club Musketeers and plays rugby league at times for Norths in the Ipswich competition.

He continues to inspire other young baseballers as he goes about his sporting success with determination and Ipswich pride.

Ipswich baseballer Andrew Campbell CPBL Media

18. Scott Notley

World Cup-winning Australian touch captain Scott was a polished performer of the highest order, setting a fine example for others to follow.

He started playing touch football in 1982 because he felt the game suited him more than rugby.

He became national skipper in 1991, enjoying multiple successes for Queensland and Australia in Trans Tasman and World Cup games.

Scott represented Australia 61 times, featuring 44 World Cup games and 17 Test match appearances.

He rated the 1995 World Cup, when Australia came from behind to defeat New Zealand 5-1, as a career highlight.

In 1992, he led the Queensland touch team on an undefeated 16-match campaign through New Zealand. He made his state debut in 1987.

Growing up in Bundamba, Scott was a highly respected ambassador for his sport, which enjoyed a burst in popularity in the late 1980s.

In an illustrious career starting in 1988, he battled through two left knee reconstructions to achieve a phenomenal captaincy record before retiring as Australia's most capped touch player.

His mark on the game was recognised with him being inducted into the Australian Touch Hall of Fame in 2003.

He was also Ipswich's 1995 Sportstar of the Year.

Scott also played rugby for Ipswich Rangers, to keep fit for his touch demands. But it was an on-field leader in touch that he commanded most respect.

Former Australian touch football captain Scott Notley. QT file

17. Jordyn Holzberger

A fine Ipswich product, Jordyn shared in Australia's silver medal-winning performance at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. She achieved her 60th international game milestone on her way to the gold medal playoff.

Based at Yamanto, the former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student had to leave home in her teenage years to chase her international dream. The Australian Institute of Sport scholarship holder spent a number of years based in Perth to be part of the Australian Hockeyroos national program.

Most striking about Jordyn is how she made an impression from such an early age. Astute coaches like Murray Rogers, Roger Grulke and Lisa Purcell recognised the midfield/striker's talent when she was 13 playing A-Grade for Hancock Brothers in the Ipswich competition.

State selectors soon noticed something special in her hockey attributes, as "Jordy'' wore her distinctive headband on the field. She became one of the youngest players to debut for the Queensland Scorchers senior team. Her national debut followed in 2012.

At the end of that year, she returned to Ipswich with a complete set of medals - a gold from Australia's win in Ireland, a silver from the Jillaroos under-21 side's success and a bronze from representing Queensland at the Women's Australian Hockey League.

Jordyn went on to represent Australia overseas and in major tournaments on home soil. That included the 2018 Commonwealth Games, her first tournament on that calibre. That was a fitting reward after her years of commitment and overcoming injury setbacks like back soreness that restricted her representative progress.

Her parents John and Alison have been wonderful supporters, especially during her rollercoaster ride as an international player.

Ipswich Hockeyroo Jordyn Holzberger returned to Ipswich after winning a silver medal at this year's Commonwealth Games. Rob Williams

16. Melissa Bulow

Before Australia's current women's cricket team became multiple world champions, Melissa was paving the way for future successes and better pay for female players.

She came through an era where women's cricketers had to work full-time in addition to training. Yet Melissa reached international level on the back of strong Ipswich family support and a relentless will to succeed. She was Queensland's all-time leading female run scorer (more than 3500 runs) when she retired.

The classy right-handed batter always displayed professionalism and carried pride in Ipswich wherever she padded up for Queensland Fire and Australia.

She represented Australia 23 times after debuting in 2003 against India. She featured in 19 One Day Internationals, two Test matches and two T20 appearances.

Melissa was the Women's National League Player of the Year for the 2006/07 season and a five-time Queensland Player of the Year. She scored seven centuries for her state to be in elite company. She was the first woman to score a T20 century in the national competition.

She finished her career having played the most games for Queensland (121) at that stage.

But it was what she did for women's cricket that propels her so highly in the list of Ipswich sporting greats.

Melissa deservedly ended her career sharing in Queensland's 2014 national title T20 competition success against the ACT Meteors. That came after 15 years of commitment serving her state with her trademark skill, perseverance and Ipswich-bred talent.

Record-breaking former Queensland and Australian cricketer Melissa Bulow Kevin Farmer

15. Steve Hinton

From a proud Ipswich sporting family, Steve was Australia's number one shortstop for many years.

Nicknamed the"Mighty Mouse'', Steve was anything but a quiet contributor on the baseball diamond.

The classy sportsman represented Australia on several occasions while also remaining fiercely loyal to the Ipswich Musketeers and Brisbane Bandits, where he spent a decade in the Australian Baseball League competition.

The dynamic and dependable baseballer was the heart and soul of every team he played for.

He represented Australia at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, knocking back offers from professional US clubs so he could serve his country.

Steve earlier captained the Australian Youth side that won a bronze medal at the 1989 world junior championships in Canada.

He represented Queensland in every year from under 11 until making the Rams team in the final year of Claxton Shield competition.

In 1994, he spent a season with the Duluth-Superior Dukes in the United States, being one of the team's leading hitters using a wooden bat for the first time.

In the national league during the 1990s, he was a regular Golden Glove winner, being chosen in All-Star teams. He finished his career with the Gold Coast Cougars, helping them to a title in 1998/99.

The consistent right-hander batter and razor-sharp thrower was inducted into Queensland Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Former Ipswich, Brisbane Bandits and Australian baseballer Steve Hinton. QT file

14. Andy Bichel

Although a Laidley-bred sportsman "Bic'' quickly became a popular cricketing identity around Ipswich.

He represented Australia in 19 Tests and 67 One Day Internationals from 1997-2004.

The right-arm medium fast bowler was a valuable lower order batsman who can rightly be remembered as an allrounder.

One of his highlights was at the 2003 World Cup where he was chosen initially to back up Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath. Instead, it was "Bic'' who stole the show taking 7/20 against England after Australia was in huge trouble. In the same match, he joined with one-day specialist Michael Bevan to guide Australia from a precarious 7/84 to post a winning total.

Andy also shared in Queensland's historic first Sheffield Shield victory at the Gabba, bowling in tandem with Ipswich left-arm great Dick Tazelaar.

That memorable 1995 Queensland celebration was one of his greatest feats, battling through cramping pain to help Queensland win its historic first Sheffield Shield title in 1997.

After 16 gut-wrenching minutes of pain on the first morning, he was rewarded with the wicket of dangerous South Australian opener Ben Johnson to have the visitors immediately on the back foot.

Gritting his teeth again, Andy snared skipper Jamie Siddons, catapulting Queensland's confidence and setting the platform to end its Sheffield Shield hoodoo.

Making his first-class debut in the 1992/93 season, Andy played for Worcestershire, Hampshire and Essex during stints in English county cricket.

He also represented Australia at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, regularly being one the most qualified 12th men in cricket.

After retiring as a player, Andy became a coach and national selector. He was bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The superbly fit athlete, who played for Laidley in the Lockyer competition before joining Brisbane Souths, still enjoys playing in charity or special matches promoting cricket.

Andy's family includes brother Wayne, who was a top-level indoor cricketer now playing an important role with the Ipswich/Logan Hornets women's team in the Queensland Premier Grade cricket competition.

Former Australian cricketer Andy Bichel QT file

13. Matt Hodgson

Ipswich-bred international sportsman Matt is back with the Brisbane Bullets in this year's National Basketball League after a three-year stint with the Adelaide 36ers.

The powerful centre has been part of the Australian Boomers squad, sharing in the Aussie team's gold medal victory at the FIBA Asia Cup in 2017.

The former Silkstone and Ipswich Grammar School student played college basketball for Southern Utah University (2009-11) and the well-known Saint Mary's College in California from 2012-14.

The powerhouse basketballer recently returned to South East Queensland to work more closely with Australian coach Andrej Lemanis at the Bullets in a bid to strengthen his place in the national squad.

Born in Ipswich and growing up in Booval, Hodgson earnt a scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport in 2009, launching his national under-19 and senior squad career.

Aged 14, he began his dramatic rise in basketball at Ipswich Grammar School, switching from Aussie rules because he learnt he could get a college degree playing on court.

He crafted his talent and higher level ambitions while enjoying an extended stint in the United States.

At the Adelaide 36ers, Matt was part of the NBL team's charge to the minor premiership in the 2016/17 season.

With the Bullets, Matt feels at home again ready to further develop his Boomers career.

Ipswich international basketballer Matt Hodgson Richard Gosling

12. Belinda Kitching

From the famous Kitching family, Belinda excelled as Australia's leading soccer goalkeeper for many years.

Growing up in a busy double storey house at Bundamba, she produced many outstanding performances for Coalstars on her way to representing Queensland and making her international debut against Japan in 1996.

The athletic keeper won top awards along the way, following in the footsteps of other international regional football achievers like Michelle Sawyers.

However, what features prominently when talking about Belinda is her relentless passion for Ipswich.

The former Australian Institute of Sport recruit spent much of her time travelling and training, dealing with the pressures and stresses of lengthy time away. However, she always enjoyed returning to Ipswich and sharing her football experiences.

She represented Australia 34 times, including at the 1999 World Cup before retiring as a player. She was with the Queensland Academy of Sport from 1993-99, lining up for the Queensland Sting side in the national league competition.

After completing her international career, the dedicated teacher gained valuable coaching experience at Hervey Bay and the Tweed before returning to the city she loves.

Belinda is back as head women's coach with Western Pride, setting a new standard for young players of the future at the Ipswich state league club.

Former Australian goalkeeper Belinda Kitching is back coaching at Western Pride. David Nielsen

11. Leah Neale

Rio Olympic silver medallist Leah is a quiet achiever in every sense. She is a model of persistence, having worked tirelessly for years at the CYMS-St Edmund's club making Queensland and Australian teams on her way to Olympic glory.

As a junior, she regularly dominated in a range of events at state and national championships. A junior highlight was winning nine medals on a 2010 Trans-Tasman tour to New Zealand.

But her crowning moment was sharing in Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. It was a magic moment for Ipswich, that came after Leah celebrated her 21st birthday preparing for her Olympic debut.

At this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Leah added a gold medal to her impressive collection, again as part of Australia's 4x200m relay team.

She's also shared in earlier Australian relay team medal successes at world short course championships in Budapest (2017) and Doha (2014).

The former Silkstone State School student is regularly ranked top eight in the Commonwealth for 200m freestyle. She's represented Australia in countries around the world including Russia, the United States, NewZealand, Isle of Man, China and Brazil.

Leah was the first 15 year old swimmer in Australia to go under two minutes at the national age championships in 2011. The same year, she also broke a 22-year-old record of swim legend Susie O'Neill during a school carnival where she represented St Mary's College.

Leah was Ipswich's 2016 Sportstar of the Year.

She was chosen to carry the Queen's Baton on its journey through Ipswich leading up to this year's Commonwealth Games.