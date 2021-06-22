Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

Ipswich City Council's new council administration building at 1 Nicholas Street is a week out from opening.

The Ipswich CBD redevelopment is on the brink of a milestone, as local councillors prepare to open the revamped administration building.

Next Monday, the brand new Ipswich City Council Administration building at 1 Nicholas St, including the public children’s library and customer service centre, will open.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the building’s construction was informed by environmental awareness.

The $125 million project is part of the $250 million Ipswich Central revitalisation efforts and has been delivered three months ahead of schedule.

More than 750 council employees will move into the precinct in the following weeks.

Level one of the administration building boasts three meeting rooms that can be booked and used by the community.

There are also two large event or conference spaces for use by community groups and the public, plus a formal event space on level one which can be booked.

The new council chambers are on level eight and have an audience seating capacity of 70.

“We have made sure every step of the way in creating the new building to minimise impacts on the natural environment,” she said.

“From the choice of location, the durability of the building, the interior and exterior designs, the choice of building materials, the inclusion of water recycling facilities and event how the building contractors disposed of building waste on site.”



Ms Harding said she was delighted to welcome residents and ratepayers back to the city centre.

“It has been fantastic to see so many people enjoying the wonderful public art, green spaces and shows at Tulmur Place over the past six months,” Ms Harding said.

“We are looking forward to seeing how the community engages with these new spaces, and to delivering Council services from the heart of Ipswich.”

“Momentum is building ahead of the unveiling of our new retail, dining and entertainment precinct in 2022.”

