Revamp will bring fresh new look to bank branch

EXCITING TIMES: L-R, Branch manager Corey Warwick, Tracy Ogg, Claude Rebocho, Cathy Polley and Michael Dunster of the Heritage Bank at Springfield.

BANKING is about to get a lot better at Orion Greater Springfield Town Centre, with a sleek new design and customer-friendly features to be ushered in as part of a refurbishment.

Springfield is the latest of Heritage's branches to undergo a major transformation.

Heritage is Australia's largest customer-owned bank. With a history going back to 1875, it continues to strive to keep pace with customer demands.

"The Springfield branch opened in April 2007 along with the opening of the entire centre. We have been a part of Springfield over all these years and will continue to grow with the community," Springfield branch manager Corey Warwick said.

The branch will remain in its current location with new features added including a "tech wall" for easy access to internet banking, mini-library, coin counter and a smart ATM that accepts cash and cheque deposits.

Mr Warwick said the team was excited to present the new open-plan layout and additional services to the public.

"The new branch will be equipped with an iPad and computer and our staff would be delighted to show our customers first-hand how to use our online banking services if they are not already familiar with them," he said.

The library is for all ages and will keep children and adults entertained. It is a self-assisted space and an initiative of the bank.

"We're ready to support our customers from our new-look branch and continue delivering the people-first customer experience that Heritage is known for," he said.

The branch will re-open in the same location with the same staff.

The Springfield branch will close tomorrow and the existing branch and ATM will be temporarily closed for construction work. It will re-open to the public on June 18.

Customers are recommended to access services at the nearby Forest Lake, Browns Plains or Booval branches over this time.

"I am looking forward to all that this will mean to our customers.

" It will be a fresh, modern feel but with the same service and care that our customers expect.

"This is a growing branch in a dynamic area," he said.

Mr Warwick said Heritage Bank was a customer-owned business.

"It means we are independent, owned by our customers and we are not answerable to shareholders. It changes the focus of the bank to the customer and not returning big profits for shareholders."

In an era when banks are not enjoying the best reputation, Heritage is one of a number of customer-owned banks leading the way in customer service and real commitment.

Mr Warwick said Heritage Bank offered a real alternative to the big four.