Major Ripley Valley FC signing Alistair Wallace suffered a knee injury in the Capital League 1 season opener. Picture: David Lems
Sport

Rev-up snaps Ripley out of slumber, amazing recovery

David Lems
7th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
AS an Ipswich team aiming for higher league football, Ripley Valley FC made a horror start.

"The first half was probably one of the worst I've witnessed as a coach,'' Nick Paterson said.

However, the Capital League 1 newcomers displayed some early fighting spirit by coming from 1-0 down to secure a positive 4-1 victory against New Farm in Saturday's away game.

"In the second half we came out and played like we should.''

The head coach was unsure why his team made such a poor start, especially after a recent 2-0 win over higher rated Samford in the FFA Cup competition.

"We were very sluggish,'' Paterson said.

"I don't know if it was nerves. I'm not sure what to put it down to but the boys had no energy and were very flat.''

A halftime rev-up had the desired result as the Ripley players showed the style of football they are capable of.

Tom Webster scored twice, with captain Alex Weatherby and Brodie Kenyon also finding the net.

Defenders Jay Burton and Evan Lloyd also had exceptional games.

"They were chalk and cheese,'' Paterson said of how his players performed in each half.

"They were a totally different side in the second half.''

EXTRA EFFORT: Ripley Valley club captain enjoys helping kids

However, Ripley Valley were left with some injury concerns from the first half.

Defender Alistair Wallace looks the most serious, having hurt his knee.

Schon Hanson injured his ankle and Madison Elrick was waiting to see how his sore leg pulled up after the game.

The Ripley Valley Reserves drew 2-2 in their first match of the new season.

The Ripley Valley teams host competition big guns Annerley in their next match at Ironbark Park, South Ripley on Saturday afternoon and night.

