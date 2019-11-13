Menu
Kimber gave Brian Harvey the opportunity to be in his car 'Vicious' during a burnout at Queensland Raceway during the Madaz Burnouts event held on Saturday.
News

Rev head's smoking thrill ride

Andrew Korner
13th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
BARELY a minute of the day goes by where Brian Harvey does not think about racing cars.

Despite suffering an intellectual disability, Mr Harvey, 62, actively pursues his passion, while also working as a yard maintenance man, with the assistance of his support workers.

It was during a recent conversation with one of his support workers that he mentioned his dream of going for some burnouts at Ipswich’s Queensland Raceway with a qualified driver.

Aruma Disability Services worker Lindy Henderson finally took Mr Harvey to the raceway on Saturday to meet Madaz Burnouts driver Kimber.

Kimber strapped Mr Harvey in for the thrill of his life.

“He was amazing,” Ms Henderson said of Mr Harvey’s reaction to the special treat.

“He was smiling the whole time; I don’t think I have ever seen him so happy.

“He can be pretty quiet but he was talking to everyone and he enjoyed so much he is already talking about going out in a drift car, which is the next thing we will be trying to organise for him.”

Madaz Burnouts operates as a legitimate way for drivers to conduct burnouts in a safe and controlled environment.

At the end of the thrill ride, Ms Henderson said Kimber invited Mr Harvey to come back for another go in the near future.

Ipswich Queensland Times

