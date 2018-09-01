Reunion to relive historic moments in 1968 grand final

FOND MEMORIES: West End captain Col Dwyer (left) and Norths captain/coach Ray Powell reminisce about the 1968 senior grand final which West End won 11-3.

FOND MEMORIES: West End captain Col Dwyer (left) and Norths captain/coach Ray Powell reminisce about the 1968 senior grand final which West End won 11-3.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two respected players of the past recently reunited in the lead-up to a Golden Oldies reunion this month.

Col Dwyer was captain of the Ipswich Rugby League senior premiership-winning team and Ray Powell was captain/coach of opponents Norths.

They got together at the North Ipswich Reserve to remember the 1968 grand final.

Their meeting was a prelude to the Golden Oldies Reunion, which is being run by the IRL Old Boys Association at Swifts Sports Club on Friday, September 14.

Special guest speaker at the function will be ex-New Zealand international Bernie Lowther who should have some interesting tales to tell.

It was in 1968 when Norths first competed under their name, changing from Railways.

It was also the first year West End wore the bulldog emblem on their jerseys.

IRL Old Boys president Jan Christison said both men agreed that the final was a hard game but played in a good spirit.

"They pointed out that some of the younger members of their teams had strong games with West End player John White getting a special mention as scouts from Brisbane were present to watch his performance,'' she said.

West End winger Jeff McLean had a bad day with the boot missing five attempts before finally succeeding with a conversion in the second half to take his points tally to 254 for the season.

Ray Powell still remembers his questionable decision to replace Wayne Hanson with Graham Heidke at half-time.

That was because a dropped ball by Heidke with the line wide open would have changed the momentum of the game in Norths' favour.

Hanson still hasn't forgiven Powell for getting "hooked."

There were 51 scrums packed that day, something which would cause a huge "hue-and-cry" today.

Christison said this month's function was open to everyone. However, bookings are essential.

"We have been holding this event for 10 years now and it remains very popular with the players of 50 years ago who deserve recognition for their input into Rugby League in our city,'' Christison said.

"Some of these men haven't seen each other since their playing days and it is satisfying to see them together again."

The Golden Oldies Reunion is on September 14 at Swifts Sports Club.

Bookings can be made by calling Jan Christison (3201 6814), John Hertrich (3202 2332), Arthur Jong (3201 1442) or Rex Jorgensen (0487 631 533).