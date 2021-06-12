Reunion to celebrate Ipswich’s treasured shield success

The 1969 Coalstars under-18 team with coach Stewart "Whiskey" Hill. The team won the premiership and Stewart Shield twice, in 1968 and 1969.

ONE of Ipswich football's most successful periods will be celebrated at a special reunion later this month.

It is remembering the magnificent Stewart Shield, which was the pinnacle of supremacy for junior football in the Brisbane region from the 1960s to 1980s.

During that 20 year period, Ipswich teams won the shield 10 times.

The first was in 1962 by the Blackstone Rovers under-18 side.

In 1964, the Coalstars under-18 team savoured their first success.

The 1964 Coalstars under-18 side that were undefeated premiers and Stewart Shield winners.

The St Helens under 18s won in 1967 with Coalstars adding to their name to the shield in 1968, 1969, 1971 and 1973.

In 1975, it was the Coalstars under-16 combination that joined the previous winners.

The two other winners were Leichhardt Eagles Junior Colts in 1980 and St Helens Junior Colts in 1982.

A reunion to relive those achievements is planned for June 27 from noon at the Ipswich Knights clubhouse at Bundamba.

Lunch will be provided at 1pm with drinks available.

The Ipswich Knights are playing South West Queensland Thunder in the Football Queensland Premier League 1 match that day.

People interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Ross Hallett by June 19.

Here's some valuable history provided by Ross.

The official handing over of this magnificent trophy to the Brisbane Junior Football Association was on Wednesday August 6, 1930.

The magnificent Stewart Shield

The shield was donated and manufactured by James Stewart, who was President of the Association and was to go towards stimulating interest and competition in the junior ranks of Brisbane and Queensland soccer.

It was regarded as one of the finest football trophies being competed for in Australia. Only Queensland metals, timber and minerals were used, while its measurements are three feet by two feet.

The centre plate is an engraved and coloured representation of a football scene, with the name of the association. The riband is of oxidised silver, while the raised letters are 1in high.

A number of small shields underneath the centre plate are silver plated and contain the names of winning clubs and their teams.

Over the years, more small shields have been added to the case around the shield. The case is of Queensland maple, is four feet in length by two feet and eight inches.

In the first season, 31 teams entered in the competition.

The first winners were Redfern A.

The competition continued to be played annually by junior teams until 1992 when in was won by Taringa Rovers Division 1 Colts.

There was a period between 1941-53 when no competition was held.

Over the years, the format and age divisions of the competition have varied.

Stewart Shield - the Ipswich connection

The first Ipswich team to win the shield - the Blackstone Rovers under 18 team of 1962 - contained many young gifted footballers who went on to play an important role in the foundation years of Coalstars Soccer Club two years later.

This was the start of a period of supremacy of Ipswich junior teams that won the shield in the years ahead.

Nearly 60 years after Blackstone Rovers first won the shield, a combined function and reunion of all former winning teams is being held on June 27, starting at noon.

Organisers are expecting a large crowd of ex-players to take this opportunity of a lifetime of seeing each other again after so many years.

As well as old team photos, jerseys and memorabilia, the Stewart Shield will be on display, kindly loaned from Football Queensland for the occasion.

Members of the public and spectators of the Knights match being played that day are welcome to see the display.