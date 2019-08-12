Reunion a chance for old school mates to meet for a chinwag

CATCHING UP: Kevin Bailey, Carol Yates, Tina Drew, Peter Farrell and Neal Beitzel at the former Bremer State High School site ahead of a reunion.

CATCHING UP: Kevin Bailey, Carol Yates, Tina Drew, Peter Farrell and Neal Beitzel at the former Bremer State High School site ahead of a reunion. Cordell Richardson

CLASSMATES from Bremer State High School's class of 1979 will gather for a reunion in October at Ipswich Turf Club.

Organiser Robert Googe said he was looking forward to catching up with school mates he had not seen in a long time.

"I think it is going to be a lot of fun," Mr Googe said.

"We did have a reunion about five years ago and everyone got really excited about it.

"Our former classmates are quite spread out. While we do have some who still live here in Ipswich, we also have others who live all over Australia and even as far as Hong Kong."

Mr Googe said he can still remember the layout of the old school when it was in Silkstone.

"It is quite weird to think where the Coles is now in Silkstone, that was where the chemistry and physics block was," he said.

"There were a few time capsules buried there on the site, but I don't think they were recovered.

"But we had some really good times at school.

"There was no internet so being social was actually talking face to face with your friends. In those days, you were friends with everyone at school."

The reunion will be held on Saturday, October 5 from 6pm to midnight.

A Facebook page has been set up as a way for old school friends to reconnect. Search Bremer State High School Class of 1979 to register your attendance.