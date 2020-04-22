Returning councillor appointed as new Somerset deputy mayor

FOLLOWING the retirement of previous Deputy Mayor Dan Hall, a familiar face has stepped up to take on the challenges of the role.

Councillor Helen Brieschke, now in her third term, was appointed to the role by unanimous vote at the post-election meeting this morning.

She was the only councillor nominated, and she said it didn’t come as a surprise, as councillors had already discussed the matter prior to the meeting.

“We had a bit of a chat, and I just felt I was better placed,” she said.

“My husband and I don’t have our business anymore, so I’ve got a bit more time now to devote to it.”

Now in her third term with Somerset Council, Cr Brieschke has a long involvement with the Somerset community, and had ample time to see her predecessor in action.

“Watching councillor Dan over the past four years, he always took everything in his stride,” she said.

“I’ll probably be a little more stressy about it, but we’re also operating under a totally different set of circumstances at the moment.”

She said she was eager to embrace the new challenges that came with the role.

“There are always surprises, and new things to deal with. People always have different twists on things,” she said.

“I always say our executives work in the black and white, and the councillors sit in the grey.”

She gave her thanks to councillors Sean Choat and Cheryl Gaedtke for nominating her.

“I’m extremely grateful for the nomination, and the support from our councillors,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges, and looking forward to supporting the mayor as well.”