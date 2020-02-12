Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Hockey president Robert McLeod (left) with long-serving treasurer Paul Mantell.
Ipswich Hockey president Robert McLeod (left) with long-serving treasurer Paul Mantell.
Sport

Return of state titles most welcome in Ipswich

David Lems
12th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a relatively quiet year for major tournaments in Ipswich, association president Robert McLeod welcomed a major decision.

That was to reinstate the Queensland Open championships over the Labour Day long weekend in early May.

Ipswich will field men’s and women’s sides at the tournament being held at the State Hockey Centre.

The open championships will return separate to the annual Super League titles, which are yet to be locked in for 2020.

“It’s taken us three years to get back into the format,’’ McLeod said of having the open championships back for city, rather than regional, teams.

“It’s a lot better. We’re going to get more players; more centres are going to be there.’’

A stable Ipswich Hockey committee was returned at the recent AGM.

Ipswich Hockey Association president Robert McLeod. Picture: David Lems
Ipswich Hockey Association president Robert McLeod. Picture: David Lems

McLeod is back for a third year, along with treasurer Paul Mantell, secretary Margret Mantell and Pat Jordan as vice president of grounds.

Aimee McDermott was appointed senior vice-president with Tracey Doyle taking on the association’s sponsorship and media role.

A vice-president for clubhouse duties was still being secured.

McLeod said while there was stability in the experienced executive that had given tremendous service, he encouraged younger people to become involved in Ipswich Hockey’s future progress.

“The association does need new blood,’’ he said.

“Even if they just simply wanted to spend a bit of time with our committee members just to see what is involved and things like that.’’

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime Commissioner Katarina Carroll will today announce Paul Taylor as the new Deputy Commissioner for Regional Queensland.

        Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        premium_icon Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        News MOTHER Nature helped foil the plans of two criminals armed with guns

        Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

        premium_icon Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

        News See some of the world’s best skyscrapers and green spaces without buying an...

        Bronco ‘had no idea he was committing an offence’

        premium_icon Bronco ‘had no idea he was committing an offence’

        Crime ‘Embarrassed’ Bronco pleads guilty to DUI charge