Return of state titles most welcome in Ipswich

IN a relatively quiet year for major tournaments in Ipswich, association president Robert McLeod welcomed a major decision.

That was to reinstate the Queensland Open championships over the Labour Day long weekend in early May.

Ipswich will field men’s and women’s sides at the tournament being held at the State Hockey Centre.

The open championships will return separate to the annual Super League titles, which are yet to be locked in for 2020.

“It’s taken us three years to get back into the format,’’ McLeod said of having the open championships back for city, rather than regional, teams.

“It’s a lot better. We’re going to get more players; more centres are going to be there.’’

A stable Ipswich Hockey committee was returned at the recent AGM.

Ipswich Hockey Association president Robert McLeod. Picture: David Lems

McLeod is back for a third year, along with treasurer Paul Mantell, secretary Margret Mantell and Pat Jordan as vice president of grounds.

Aimee McDermott was appointed senior vice-president with Tracey Doyle taking on the association’s sponsorship and media role.

A vice-president for clubhouse duties was still being secured.

McLeod said while there was stability in the experienced executive that had given tremendous service, he encouraged younger people to become involved in Ipswich Hockey’s future progress.

“The association does need new blood,’’ he said.

“Even if they just simply wanted to spend a bit of time with our committee members just to see what is involved and things like that.’’