Retro diner rocks Elvis-inspired milkshake

A “VERY eclectic” range of cocktails has been a welcome addition at a popular Ipswich diner, bringing a dash of happiness to the menu.

The Retro Diner on Brisbane Street, Ipswich, has secured a liquor license, allowing patrons to choose from more than 40 different cocktails.

Alcoholic milkshakes are on offer at the Retro Diner.

Embracing everything 50s and 60s, the diner’s selection of retro-influenced cocktails complements the burgers, schnitzels and sandwiches on offer.

It was the lack of mixed drinks in the area that inspired Owner Angie Parsons to bring them to the diner.

“We thought we would do something different because there are not a lot of places where you can get a really nice range of cocktails,” Angie said.

“The plan was always to do it, it was just about building up a customer base to be viable to have it.”

The licence was granted six weeks ago.

“We went and found some really old school cocktails and made them with a little bit of a modern twist.”

More than 40 cocktails are on offer at the Retro Diner.

Elvis fans – or at least those who love a salty twist in their drinks – will be pleased to know the menu includes a milkshake dedicated to the 50s rock icon.

“It tastes like his favourite sandwich, which is peanut butter, banana and bacon – we turned it into an alcoholic milkshake,” Angie said.

“It’s a banana milkshake with peanut butter, crispy bacon flakes.”

The beverage is just one milk drink available with an alcohol twist and is among a range of boozy options.

“We also decided to do a little twist on our smoothies, milkshakes and frappés and make then alcoholic as well,” Angie said.

On Friday nights, the range of cocktails takes a turn.

“We also create our own quirky cocktails on a Friday and, once we open on a Saturday night, Saturday, too,” Angie said.

The cocktails are available daily from 10am until 2.30pm all week, except for on Fridays, when the diner stays open until 8.30pm.

