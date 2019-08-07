Retiring Walker eyes Titans role

DISCERNING: Ben and Shane Walker watch on intently as their charges face Norths Devils earlier this season.

DISCERNING: Ben and Shane Walker watch on intently as their charges face Norths Devils earlier this season. Rob Williams

IF THE Gold Coast Titans coaching position becomes available in two years, departing Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker wants the job.

The former Brisbane Bronco may be leaving the club where he and brother Shane implemented an innovative style that changed the way the game was played, but it is far from the end of his coaching career.

After 11 successful years with the Jets, Walker will concentrate on his thriving real estate business IThink property and support his son Sam as he transitions to life in Sydney as a Rooster.

But if the Gold Coast role being taken on by Justin Holbrook should become vacant, Walker will reunite with brother Shane and look to revive their winning partnership.

"It works too well not to (team up with Shane again),” Walker said.

"I want to be fresh, so if that Titans job comes up again in two years, we can have a red hot crack at it. Sam is with the Roosters, so I'll be spending more time in Sydney and that was going to take me away from the team. So that was very much a factor in the decision. I'll be heavily involved with my kids and the business.”

Walker said he felt he had contributed as much as he could to the Jets and the time was right to introduce the next line of coaches to continue the club's traditions. That includes former premiership-winning captain Keiron Lander, who will assist Shane.

"Shane is still coaching, so it will we a good transition for Kieron and an opportunity for him to ply his trade and learn further,” he said.

"I'll still be able to pop into training and get my hands dirty which will be good.

"The style of play will remain very much the same.”

Walker said he was proud of the fact many of the Jets' plays and ideas were filtering through the Intrust Super Cup and NRL.

"I'm proud of it but I'd like to be coaching in the NRL and being ahead of the game,” he said.

He said he would prefer if the NRL clubs ignored the Jets' strategies.

"I'd like to see them put it on ice and go back to being boring until I get the job,” he said. "Then we can produce some more trademarks.”

Walker rated taking out the 2015 Intrust Super Cup and being crowned national champions on NRL Grand Final day was the crowning achievement of his tenure.

He said the coaching brothers had placed great emphasis on developing quality people first and skilful rugby league players second.

"Winning both finals was a highlight,” he said. "But any given day provides its own highlight.”

For example, Walker took much delight mid-week when watching video footage showing his team successfully deploy a defensive tactic it had been working on in training.

"Every day reminds you of the reason why you coach,” he said.

"I wanted to leave the club in a better state than it was on and off the field, and I think we've done that.”

The family man said he was looking forward to supporting Sam and enjoying watching him in action as the Ipswich Grammar School prodigy chases his NRL dream.

"He is being coached by Trent Robinson and Trent will be his coach, but I'll always be helping him,” Walker said.

Brother Shane will take on the Ipswich head coaching role solo in 2020.

Lander will offer support as Shane's assistant.

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson said he had faith in Shane and Lander's ability to take the team forward in the Intrust Super Cup.

"Kieron is one of the finest human beings I've ever met,” Johnson said.

"Our traditions and focus on developing people first and players second will remain.”

Jets CEO Richard Hughes said Ben had contributed so much of his time, expertise, passion and dedication to the club.

"He will always be amongst the most influential personalities that have ever been part of the Jets family,” he said.

"A long time before I even joined the club, Ben's reputation and success was something I was aware and in awe of and it is clear to see the impact he has had both within the playing group and how we play the game at the level we do.

"The club's one regret is not losing Ben to an NRL club in a head coaching role which is the game's loss, but in era of boring NRL style play, it is refreshing to see NRL clubs adopt some of Ben's unique plays.

"Ben will be remembered as the only Intrust Super Cup coach to have influenced how the game is played at an NRL level”.

Walker's last home game against the Mackay Cutters on August 24 is also the club's Old Boys Day and supporters are encouraged to turn up to bid the trusted mentor farewell.