Retiring Shaun's lasting rewards

PEOPLE PERSON: Widely-respected retiring Brothers' coaching director Shaun O'Loan rates people the club's greatest asset and has made countless friends through his involvement with rugby league. Tom Bushnell

IPSWICH Rugby League stalwart Shaun O'Loan has coached Brothers, Goodna, Redbank Plains and the Ipswich Jets over a lifetime association with the sport.

When asked what the game has given him he takes no time to respond.

"A lot of good friends,” he said.

The accomplished 61-year-old can lay claim to winning premierships in every grade from under-13s to A-Grade.

But humble O'Loan is not the type to boast.

He considers looking after kids to be his greatest footballing achievement. While his most memorable moment is watching his son Blake run out in an A-Grade grand final. He also fondly recalls coaching Brothers to a coveted grand slam in 2006.

At season's end, the long-term junior mentor will hang up the clipboard in favour of a beach towel. His three children have moved from Ipswich, and he and wife, Karen, have relocated to Marcoola on the Sunshine Coast.

The boilermaker will seek work in a yoghurt factory as he continues his recovery from throat cancer.

A stoic O'Loan recently underwent radiation therapy and had six lumps removed.

The prognosis is positive so far with scans appearing clear. He returns to the doctor today for another check-up.

As Brothers' coaching director, he has been in charge of shaping club culture and ensuring the program is co-ordinated and tracking for success.

He said the club had a heavy focus on player development and the system was running like a well-oiled machine, which should result in yet more talent coming off the factory line in years ahead.

"We're really good at it now,” he said.

A taskmaster with an appreciation of character in young men, O'Loan coached Goodna to the 1989 premiership before taking up a posting at the Jets and coaching juniors at Redbank on the side.

He shifted to the Raceview club because Blake wanted to play alongside his St Edmund's schoolmates.

O'Loan said Brothers was just a group of people but he had remained devoted more than 20 years because of the quality of those involved.

He said of all its resources, people was its greatest asset.

"I grew up with Mick Wilson and Hallsy and Timmy Gillham and Russell Turner and Yatesy,” he said.

"We just had a really good crew - Huey Creedy, Brian Skippington and Walshy.”

Culture can be hard to define. O'Loan said it was as fluid as the team's on-field fortunes.

"Well it goes up and down doesn't it,” he said.

"We just need to stick together like we are now and we stick together as a group, and it's a friendly happy group.”

O'Loan was pleased with the powerhouse's results across the grades, with A-Grade and the under-20s progressing straight to the grand final and Reserve Grade falling just short.

C-Grade made the big dance, only to go down to Goodna.

Perennially a junior stronghold, Brothers' youngsters performed to their potential and enjoyed the game.

While O'Loan enjoys winning, it is witnessing the club's footballers improve and develop self-belief that he finds most satisfying.

O'Loan thanked good mate Ross for his support over the years.