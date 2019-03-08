Retiring Richo not ready to finish just yet

BROTHERS teammates David Richardson and Craig Mackay have played senior cricket together for almost a quarter of a century.

Tomorrow's IWMCA First Grade semi-final could be their last go around.

But not if Richardson and his outgoing teammates have anything to say about it.

"We've got four or five guys who for them, this is it,” the Brothers skipper said.

"For myself, Craig Mackay, Luke Dixon and Mark Sharrard, this could well be our last game together.

"Craig and I have played senior cricket together for more than half of our lives. We're going in hoping we can win this next game, and take us through to another grand final.”

In a rematch of last season's decider, Brothers will host Laidley at Ivor Marsden Oval 2 tomorrow and Sunday.

The reigning premiers are coming off a convincing outright victory over Redbacks last round, which saw them leapfrog Laidley into second position.

The Blue Dogs appeared in prime position against Centrals last weekend, before a middle order collapse resulted in a 14-run Kookaburras win.

Richardson said the Redbacks result was "a good hit-out” that helped "blow off a few cobwebs”, but added Laidley likely had the better preparation after their finals-like match against Centrals.

"It was good for the batters to get out and have a hit, but it's probably not ideal coming into finals to be rolling through a side that easily, twice,” he said.

The skipper dismissed any idea of home field providing a distinct advantage.

"Whether you finish second or third it doesn't really matter, you still have to get in and win the game,” Richardson said.

"I like the fact I don't have to drive out to Laidley two days in a row, so I like that we're playing at home.

"I'm glad we're playing there, but you've still got to turn up and have the right mindset to win the game.”

Ever the competitor, Richardson knows the calibre of player and side Laidley regularly produces.

He was not shy in suggesting this iteration of the Blue Dogs might not be as dominant as in previous years.

"(Laidley) probably had that game in their hands. At 2/120 chasing 230 they should have won that game and they didn't,” Richardson said of their opponents' loss to Centrals.

"Somewhere along the line they succumbed to a bit of pressure. A Laidley side of old wouldn't have.

"I think in the final last year they rolled in thinking they would roll all over us, and they didn't.

"We also beat them in a two-day game up in Laidley (this season), which we hadn't done previously. Centrals have now done that as well.

"They're not the team they once were I don't think. You rarely get a win at Laidley, or anywhere for that matter.”

Despite his insistence Laidley are not as infallible as they once were, Richardson still believes his side will have their work cut out for them.

"There are standouts in sides who on their own can win you the game. Mick Sippel, Alex Welsh . . . these sort of guys can win the game off their own bat,” Richardson said of his Laidley rivals.

"If we turn up thinking we can roll through them because the 11 isn't as good as what it has been, we'll probably walk away having lost the game.

"For me, this being potentially my last game of cricket, there's a lot of weight of expectation on us to win this game and go out the way we want to go out.

"Looking at our 11, we'll put out the strongest team we can. I look at it, and I can't see a weakness there - batting or bowling. This is our best chance to put another win on Laidley and go through.

"If we do make it through, I think we have the calibre of player to go all the way.”

IWMCA Semi-final

Tomorrow & Sunday (Noon) - Brothers v Laidley at Ivor Marsden Oval 2