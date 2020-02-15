Retiring nurse helped more than 30,000 Ipswich babies

LIFE'S WORK: Ipswich Hospital nurse Julie Rew with baby Isla Earle. Julie, who retires this week, has screened thousands of babies for hearing loss over the past 15 years.

LIFE'S WORK: Ipswich Hospital nurse Julie Rew with baby Isla Earle. Julie, who retires this week, has screened thousands of babies for hearing loss over the past 15 years.

Babies born at Ipswich Hospital have an excellent chance of avoiding hearing problems, thanks to a program served with great distinction by retiring enrolled nurse Julie Rew.

Ms Rew, who officially retired from West Moreton Health this week after 40 years’ service, has spent the past 15 years as a Healthy Hearing screener in the Special Care Nursery at Ipswich Hospital.

“It’s been a real privilege to work with mums and their babies at Ipswich Hospital over many years, but I’m also looking forward to a rest and spending more time with my grandchildren,” Ms Rew said.

Healthy hearing in Ipswich has screened about 37,830 sets of little ears since the statewide program was launched in 2005, and Ms Rew has been there since the start.

“The program identifies babies who are born with hearing loss, and this ensures important early intervention,” said Kate Howard, who is Nurse Unit Manager at the hospital’s Special Care Nursery.

The screening program works by gathering a baby’s auditory brainstem response to noises played through earphones.

Ms Howard said if an infant’s hearing problems were identified before the age of six months, treatment could be provided to ensure children continue to develop normally.

“The first six months are critical for a baby’s learning and speech development,” she said.

“Healthy Hearing identifies any impediments early on and gives babies the best possible start in life.”

Ms Rew retired from West Moreton Health this week after 40 years, and has spent the past 15 as a Healthy Hearing screener in the hospital’s Special Care Nursery.

“It has been a real privilege to work with mums and their babies at Ipswich Hospital over many years, but I’m also looking forward to a rest and spending more time with my grandchildren,” Ms Rew said.

Nurse unit manager Kate Howard said the program resulted in critical early intervention for babies with hearing loss.

Ms Howard said if an infant’s hearing problems were identified before the age of six months, treatment could be provided to ensure children continue to develop normally.