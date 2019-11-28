Retirement village with 200 living units approved

A retirement village consisting of 200 independent living units and a 100-bed aged care facility will be constructed on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

A retirement village consisting of 200 independent living units and a 100-bed aged care facility will be constructed on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

A RETIREMENT village consisting of 200 independent living units and a 100-bed aged care facility will be constructed on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

The development application for the South Redbank Plains Village, which is the "realisation of a long-held vision" of Bethany Christian Care, has been approved by Ipswich City Council.

The 5.9ha site was purchased by Bethany with a view to establishing an aged care facility co-located with Staines Memorial College on School Rd.

A community hub complete with a cafe, library, small grocery store, salon/barber rooms and a 300-seat multipurpose space is also part of plans.

Outdoor facilities will include a pool, barbecue pavilion, children's playground, pickleball court and vegetable garden beds.

Bethany operates three other villages in Brisbane and work on the Redbank Plains development is expected to begin next year.

The application notes a strong working relationship between the board and management of Bethany and Christian Community Ministries Ltd, who own and operate Staines.

As part of the process, an assessment was undertaken which found there to be a "substantial need" for both retirement villages and more aged care places in the catchment.

It found there is expected to be a large increase in people aged over 65 years in the area; a rise of 12,000 people between 2015 and 2026.

"There are no existing and only one other planned aged care facility and retirement village in the Springfield-Redbank Plains-Ripley corridor being the Aveo Springfield development that will provide 2,356 independent living units over 20 years," the application notes.

Bethany said the school-village bond represents a completely new model but are excited by the potential, and the benefits it could provide for pupils and residents alike.