Retired teacher pens memories from old school days

A RETIRED school teacher has put together a collection of his memories from overseas humanitarian trips with his students and compiled them into a new book.

David Butler from Eastern Heights now has two books to his name; Barbara, See you in the morning, David was his first book, which talks about his family and his wife's battle with cancer.

The second book, titled Barbara, Look at the work teams in the Solomon Islands, David, focuses on his time spent as a teacher.

Mr Butler spent 46 years working as a manual arts teacher, 31 of which was teaching students from Westside Christian College in Goodna.

Not only did Mr Butler pass on his expertise in the workshop, but he also taught the kids valuable life lessons about helping others, which he explains in his new book.

"I organised trips with the kids to places like the Solomon Islands and Fiji where they could go and help other people," he said.

"I started taking the kids in 1993, then went again in 1999. Every two years after that we would return.

"The kids were doing a variety of different things. We helped build a health clinic for women, a kindergarten, a library, schools, and a prayer house.

"The kids were also doing maintenance so they could help improve the lives of those people."

During the trips, the kids also had the opportunity to learn more about different cultures.

Mr Butler said the book didn't take him long to write.

"I would write down the different chapters and then the different subheads on paper," he said.

"Then I typed up everything else on the computer.

"I wrote the book because I wanted to get the stories of what those kids did out to the wider community."

A number of his books are kept in the library at Westside Christian College, but Mr Butler hopes to hear from his former students who might be interested in getting a copy for themselves to keep.

If you would like to get in touch with him, phone 0491 160 069 or email butlerdvd@gmail.com.