A RETIRED paramedic was one of the first people on scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and car this afternoon.

The crash was reported on the Ripley Rd on-ramp of the Cunningham Hwy at Flinders View about 3.20pm.

The rider was treated for a hip injury before being take to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a retired paramedic was on scene and assisted the injured rider before crews arrived.