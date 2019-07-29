Retired couple shocked over $1m lotto win

UPDATE: A Lockyer Valley couple have taken some convincing before finally believing they won $1 million in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The retired Queenslanders held one of the eight division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967 on Saturday 27 July 2019, with each entry taking home a division one prize of $1 million.



A Golden Casket official had the pleasure of breaking the news to the pair this morning, who had no idea they'd started the week as millionaires.



"You are kidding me!" the husband laughed.



"Are you kidding me?



"Oh my goodness! How much are you saying we've won?



"One million dollars? You are joking! I've got to sit down!



"So you're saying that we're one million dollars richer?



"I still don't believe it. Are you fair dinkum?



"That is really, really nice. I'm flabbergasted!"



It didn't take long for the husband and wife to list off plenty of ways they'd be enjoying their prize.



"I've got no idea what I'll do with a spare million dollars," he said initially.



"We will probably pay our mortgage off and buy a new car.



"We will be able to help the kids out and my wife has always joked that if she'd win the lottery she'd hire a chef for a few months so she doesn't have to cook!



"I've been wanting a caravan for quite some time as well so maybe we will be able to buy that too!"



The thrilled couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry at newsXpress Laidley, 122 Patrick Street, Laidley.



newsXpress Laidley co-owner Rebecca McGrath said she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the outlet had sold a division one winning entry.



"I was completely shocked but so incredibly excited. I can't possibly imagine how excited the customer must be feeling," she said.



"The last time our store sold a division one winning entry was in 2016 but this is the first for us as owners of the store.



"We are overjoyed and delighted to be a part of this life-changing experience for one of our lucky local customers!"



Gatton Saturday Gold Lotto division one win remains unclaimed



Golden Casket officials are still waiting to hear from a Gatton resident or visitor to the region who won division one in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw three weeks ago.



The Queensland winner held one of the five division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3961, drawn Saturday 6 July 2019. Each division one winning entry takes home a prize of $774,838.34.



The entry is unregistered, which means Golden Casket officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.



The winning ticket was purchased at Gatton Plaza Newsagency, Shop 7-8, Gatton Plaza, Gatton.



Golden Casket spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the

player with their prize.



"If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."



In 2018, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 194 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967 on 27 July 2019 were 35, 13, 11, 23, 27 and 38, while the supplementary numbers were 8 and 5.



Across Australia, there were eight division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967, four from Queensland, two from New South Wales and one each from Victoria and Western Australia.



The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 214 so far this calendar year, including 46 won by Golden Casket customers.



In the 12 months to 31 December 2018, there were 280 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $306.19 million.





EARLIER:

THE hunt is on for the Lockyer Valley's newest millionaire.

One lucky local is sitting on a ticket worth $1 million, after the won the division prize in Saturday night's gold lotto draw.

Laidley NewsXpress sold the registered ticket, and co-owner Rebecca McGrath was over the moon.

"We're all so excited, and just so overjoyed that we can be a part of this life changing event for someone," Ms McGrath said.

"We're having a bit of a party in-store this morning."

She said presently, no one had come forward to claim the prize yet.

"All I know at this stage is that it is a registered ticket, they have a winners circle card and it is registered," she said.

It's the first time Ms McGrath had sold a division 1 winner since taking over the Laidley newsagent.

But this is the third division 1 winner sold in the Lockyer Valley this year, and Ms McGrath said it was good to see a little bit of luck returning to the region.

"It's about time I think. For our little community, it's a bit of a buzz to have a winner local," she said.

If you think you've got the ticket, Ms McGrath is encouraging you to head in store and find out.

"Anyone that's got a registered ticket - you can either come in store or you can check online," she said.

"Obviously we'd love them to come in, and we would love to deliver that amazing news if thwey don't know already."

Saturday night's jackpot totalled $8 million, with eight lucky winners around the country going home a million each.