A retired Lowood couple won $1.2 million in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.
Retired couple wins $1.2M 50 years after life-changing win

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Mar 2021 8:30 AM
A RETIRED couple has won $1.2 million almost 50 years after a life-changing win set them up for life.

The Lowood couple, who did not want to be identified, was one of five division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

They said their $1,156,990.80 prize will be shared among their extended family.

The pair won the Casket in the 1970s and took home $30,000, making it their second big lottery win.

They bought the winning 12-game QuickPick at Nextra Lowood on Main St.

“Way back in the 1970s, we won the Casket, which was $30,000,” the winning man said.

“It was enough to buy a few properties and a car back then. It really set us up.

“We’ve been playing Saturday Gold Lotto ever since then … for donkey’s years.

“This is unbelievable. Unbelievable.

This is absolutely fabulous.”

The man said the winnings would be shared with their kids.

“We need to get a few things done around house,” he said.

“We will be able to buy ourselves a new car.

“Then we will really be able to help out the kids.

“This one is for them.”

Nextra Lowood owner Nia Kugel said she was very pleased to hear the huge prize had gone to a local couple who she knew well.

“This couple has been coming in here for years and years,” she said.

“We were so thrilled when they came in and told us we are the winners.

“They are such a deserving and very lovely couple.

“Congratulations to them.

“We hope they really enjoy it.”

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw 4135 were 42, 26, 32, 16, 39, and 11, while the supplementary numbers were 30 and 6.

The five division one winning winners came from Victoria (3), Tasmania and Queensland.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 293 so far this financial year, including 68 won by Golden Casket customers.

