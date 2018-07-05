Menu
Former Ipswich Station Officer in Charge Leonard Thomas Bales, known as Tom, pictured here on the day of his retirement in 1987.
Former Ipswich Station Officer in Charge Leonard Thomas Bales, known as Tom, pictured here on the day of his retirement in 1987.
People and Places

Retired cop enjoyed final proud moment before leaving us

Andrew Korner
by
5th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
IT SEEMS only fitting that one of Tom Bales' last acts was to receive official recognition for three decades of protecting the community.

The retired police officer, who battled aggressive motor neurone disease in the final weeks of his life, died last Friday, aged 87.

The QPS is planning a huge send-off for Mr Bales, who was a former Ipswich and Rosewood sergeant.

As well as his long service, there was a lot more to the life of Leonard Thomas Bales.

Daughter Susan Bales described her dad as a devoted family man. Tom left his job in the Ipswich mines to become a police officer at the age of 28.

The eldest of nine siblings, Tom was a natural protector and born to be a cop.

 

Former Ipswich Station Officer in Charge Leonard Thomas Bales.
Former Ipswich Station Officer in Charge Leonard Thomas Bales.

"Dad definitely always had time for family, especially when he was in charge at Rosewood," Susan recalled.

"He was a massive family man but also committed and dedicated to the job."

Sport was also a big part of Tom's life, and he was passionate about playing soccer for the Dinmore Bushrats and Blackstone Rovers. His talents included baseball and tennis.

Last month, Tom's long service was rewarded with state and national medals for diligent service.

 

Leonard Thomas Bales (front row, third from left) during his playing days with the Dinmore Bushrats.
Leonard Thomas Bales (front row, third from left) during his playing days with the Dinmore Bushrats.

Speaking to the QT at the time, Tom said he was pleasantly surprised.

"It was out of the blue," he said in June.

"I felt very elated to receive such recognition."

Tom's funeral will be held tomorrow from 9.30am at the Central Church Ipswich.

 

Leonard Thomas Bales pictured at the time of his promotion to Julia Creek in 1978.
Leonard Thomas Bales pictured at the time of his promotion to Julia Creek in 1978.
