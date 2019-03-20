Retired Coast couple walk away from 'horrific' crash

FORTUNATE: Nambour couple Sheryl and Ken Hayes survived a shocking car crash, after being hit by a car running a red light, lucky to escape with their lives. On the mend at home, they want to say huge thanks to the emergency sevices and the hospital.

FORTUNATE: Nambour couple Sheryl and Ken Hayes survived a shocking car crash, after being hit by a car running a red light, lucky to escape with their lives. On the mend at home, they want to say huge thanks to the emergency sevices and the hospital. Warren Lynam

A RETIRED couple are counting their lucky stars after surviving a horrific crash, struck by a driver who ran a red light.

All Sheryl Hayes remembers is a "white blur" and her hand jolting upward, bracing for impact.

She thought her time was up on March 1.

The 67-year-old Nambour resident, and husband Ken, were driving through a Coronation Ave intersection when the vehicle t-boned them.

The Hayes' vehicle rolled, skidded and came to rest on its roof and the couple were pinned for more than 20 minutes.

Back home in their unit, Mrs Hayes reflected on the near-fatal incident which could have been so much worse.

"It was very surreal, I just remember hanging upside down," Mrs Hayes said.

"Ken has terminal bowel cancer, first bowel, now lungs, and my immediate thought was to him. I thought he could have bled to death.

"I was in so much pain and it was pretty stressing.

"We must have both blacked out. I thought we were stuck inside for five minutes, but they told us it was 20."

Now recovering at home, the retired couple are still battered and bruised, almost three weeks on.

"A lot of skin came off, Ken's leg was really badly cut up," she said.

"Being so sick, the last thing he needs is a germ.

"I was pretty shaken up. My chest from the seatbelt was so black and blue, it felt like I was hit with timber.

"The bruises were pretty horrific and the doctors said we were so lucky. We were being looked after by something. Had to be."

The emotional turmoil has left an unseen impact on Ken - he won't get behind the wheel again out of fear.

Mrs Hayes will be the sole mode of transport, once their insurance claim comes in.

"He didn't even do anything wrong, he was a good driver."

The married couple of 45 years thanked emergency services crews - from ambulance and firefighters to Sunshine Coast University Hospital staff - for their involvement.

And also the Nambour community.

"I don't know who she was, but I just remember someone's hand on my back, I was in so much pain and she was with me," Mrs Hayes said.

"It helped knowing she was there. It's nice to know she cared.

"The ambos in particular, I don't envy their job, but they were so calm, so reassuring and efficient.

"I was in quite a state of shock, being concerned for my husband. They were amazing."

The couple also wanted to thank another couple who picked up Mrs Hayes' hearing aid and returned it to them.