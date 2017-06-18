Retire into a deserved golden age

HAPPY DAYS: U3A Ipswich and West Moreton is part of an international movement for older people who find a joy in learning.

FINDING new and interesting ideas for enjoying retirement can be a daunting experience.

During our working life, everything is planned for us.

Go to work, get the kids ready for school, take the children to sports, dancing or whatever other activity they become involved in, do the domestic chores and hopefully have time to socialise with friends and family.

Family life can be hectic and tiring and leave you with little time for yourself.

But when retirement from the workforce looms and the kids are off making their own life what are you left with?

For some people, this is an exciting time whilst for others it is a time to wonder what else is there?

Retirement can be a time when you can create a life full of interest, full of possibilities and adventures.

It is a time when you are freed from the constraints of raising a family.

Retirement is a time when you can connect with other like-minded people wanting the best out of life.

U3A Ipswich & West Moreton has joined forces with Ipswich City Council in a joint venture during Senior's Week in August to help retirees find new and interesting ways to enjoy retirement.

As part of Senior's Week 2017, Ipswich City Council, in partnership with U3A Ipswich and West Moreton, is holding the See Create Connect Expo on Tuesday August 22, 2017, from 10am to 2pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

This event is a celebration of Ipswich residents of the third age and to showcase the opportunities available for members of the golden age.

It is an opportunity for Ipswich resident to join and celebrate the valuable contributions of older people.

U3A Ipswich and West Moreton is part of an international movement for older people who find a joy in learning.

Classes challenge both the mind and the body and provide members with that feeling of inclusiveness.

Whilst the focus is on education and a willingness to share knowledge, classes also help ward off isolation in the community.

Members of U3A, with a lifetime of experience, share their expertise with small tutorial type classes.

These cover topics of interest such as history, language, technology, the arts, exercise, philosophy and craft.

You could say that U3A is like a community of scholars who get together to help each other.

You will benefit from both mental and physical stimulation, in a group of like-minded people.

If you or your group would like to hold a stall at the See Create Connect Expo as part of senior's week, you must complete the registration form by logging onto www.u3aips wich. org.au