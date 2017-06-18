23°
Opinion

Retire into a deserved golden age

18th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
HAPPY DAYS: U3A Ipswich and West Moreton is part of an international movement for older people who find a joy in learning.
HAPPY DAYS: U3A Ipswich and West Moreton is part of an international movement for older people who find a joy in learning.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FINDING new and interesting ideas for enjoying retirement can be a daunting experience.

During our working life, everything is planned for us.

Go to work, get the kids ready for school, take the children to sports, dancing or whatever other activity they become involved in, do the domestic chores and hopefully have time to socialise with friends and family.

Family life can be hectic and tiring and leave you with little time for yourself.

But when retirement from the workforce looms and the kids are off making their own life what are you left with?

For some people, this is an exciting time whilst for others it is a time to wonder what else is there?

Retirement can be a time when you can create a life full of interest, full of possibilities and adventures.

It is a time when you are freed from the constraints of raising a family.

Retirement is a time when you can connect with other like-minded people wanting the best out of life.

U3A Ipswich & West Moreton has joined forces with Ipswich City Council in a joint venture during Senior's Week in August to help retirees find new and interesting ways to enjoy retirement.

As part of Senior's Week 2017, Ipswich City Council, in partnership with U3A Ipswich and West Moreton, is holding the See Create Connect Expo on Tuesday August 22, 2017, from 10am to 2pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

This event is a celebration of Ipswich residents of the third age and to showcase the opportunities available for members of the golden age.

It is an opportunity for Ipswich resident to join and celebrate the valuable contributions of older people.

U3A Ipswich and West Moreton is part of an international movement for older people who find a joy in learning.

Classes challenge both the mind and the body and provide members with that feeling of inclusiveness.

Whilst the focus is on education and a willingness to share knowledge, classes also help ward off isolation in the community.

Members of U3A, with a lifetime of experience, share their expertise with small tutorial type classes.

These cover topics of interest such as history, language, technology, the arts, exercise, philosophy and craft.

You could say that U3A is like a community of scholars who get together to help each other.

You will benefit from both mental and physical stimulation, in a group of like-minded people.

If you or your group would like to hold a stall at the See Create Connect Expo as part of senior's week, you must complete the registration form by logging onto www.u3aips wich. org.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  matters senior

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

Houses of Ipswich

Man's amazing 40kg weight loss

PUSHING BOUNDARIES: Emiliano Buntak has lost 40kg so far after changing his lifestyle.

"When he arrived he couldn't run 500m without dying”

Key to reaching fitness goals

Jessi and Josh Bliss have opened a new gym Bliss Fitness in the Top Of Town.

How to get motivated

It's a sporting life in Ipswich

LOOKING BACK: A 1920s-era photo taken at the Ipswich Croquet Club.

No game was off limits for our athletic forebears

Local Partners

Show line-up will be cracking good

Get ready to be seriously entertained

Riding the Red Centre for a good cause

YES WE CAN: Callie Le Roux and Stewart Boswerger plan to ride across the Simpson Desert to raise funds for Beyond Blue.

Audacious cycle trek to lift the spirits

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

Beach party theme for Racehorse Hotel after-party

'People have no idea what goes into preparing for the Cup'

RACE ON: Ipswich Turf Club staff member Chris Wallace hard at work before this weekend's Ipswich Cup.

Ipswich Turf Club army working hard behind the scenes every June

What's on the small screen this week

STATE of Origin II is sure to light up screens across the east coast, but what else is worth watching this week?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!!

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 $599,000...

THE LIFESTYLE CHANGE YOU'VE BEEN NEEDING! Consisting of 1ha (2.47 acres), this well-presented property is made up of a large Master-Built home with 4 bedrooms, 2...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; Adjacent to the new Town House complex with additional stages under...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

BIG HOME SMALL PRICE !

34 Brittany Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This large 5 bedroom home sits on a low maintenance 450m2 block in popular Raceview. Within walking distance to the new refurbished Raceview Tavern and close to...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Competition kills business at Ipswich service station

TOUGH CALL: Freedom Fuels West Ipswich has closed.

Yesterday was the last day of trading for the small store

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!