Renee from Go Vita and Vivek from Nextra at Orion Springfield Central have banded together for the centre's online market stall ahead of Mother's Day.
Retailers band together to give your mum some extra love

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
7th May 2020 1:35 PM
A NUMBER of retailers at one major Ipswich shopping centre have banded together to ensure families can find the perfect gift to spoil the special mums in their life this weekend while also supporting small businesses.

With traditional Mother’s Day stalls at schools and craft from youngsters not coming home this year due to many children learning remotely, Orion Orion Springfield Central is offering kids the opportunity to choose their own perfect gift for mum from the comfort of their home with an online Mother’s Day Stall.

“Retailers Go Vita, Nextra News, Sweet Moments Florist and San Churro Chocolatier have jumped on board offering over 75 gifts from the traditional flowers, chocolates and candles to drink bottles, essential oils and salt lamps,” Orion Springfield Central centre manager Greg Plawecki said.

“Just like the school Mother’s Day stall, gifts are available in categories of under $10, under $20, under $50 with a few special items over $50 as well.

“Shoppers simply choose the items they want for the special mums in their lives online and then collect from Nextra News on their preselected day.

“The first 50 orders will also receive a free Maxwell Williams blooming spots mug valued at $9.99 for mum.”

Log onto https://express.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au

