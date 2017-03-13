Supermarket giant part of $80 million development

BIG UPDATE: Aldi is one of several retailers set to move into the $80 million Plainland Crossing development in the Lockyer Valley.

ALDI is among the retailers who have signed on to an $80 million development in the Lockyer region, which could become the area's newest town.

The second stage of the massive town centre proposal at Plainland Crossing was unveiled by developers Maddison Ridge, with the supermarket giants among the names dropped by agent LJ Hooker Toowoomba in the latest update.

More than half of the commercial sites at the business precinct just north of the Plainland Travel Centre have been filled, according to commercial agent Mike Stewart.

"Woolworths is on the other side and we've just signed a deal with Aldi on the corner," he said.

"There's a probably about 20,000 square metres of retail either for lease or already filled.

"It's actually going to happen, and there will be more retailers going in there."

The 10-hectare development, announced back in 2014 by then-Lockyer Mayor Steve Jones, has already secured medical centres, childcare facilities, retailer Bridgestone and even a Catholic school to complement the more than 300 houses set to be built on the eastern side.

Having already built four of the nine residential stages, Maddison Ridge project manager Joe Gorman said stages 6a and 6b would start construction soon.

"We are starting construction on the next residential lots, which is 26 lots," he said.

"We're also starting the next stage of commercial land, which is that eastward extension.

"It's going to appeal to the local retailers, because the size of the lots will be much smaller."

The childcare centre will start construction in April, while it is understood the new Catholic school will be opened around 2020.

Another travel centre, which will mirror the current Caltex service station and fast food shops, is also in the works but is not being developed by Maddison Ridge.

Mr Gorman said the developer was not opposed to calling Plainland Crossing a town.

"We've got all the amenities and you can see the foundation stones are in place and momentum is building," he said.

"We're happy to see it called a town - it's certainly a recognised destination for affordable residential living."